The U.S. Army UU. Reach the limitations of your current technology – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He must engage in a "transformative change," not incremental improvements, to achieve excessive coincidence, deter competition from the great powers and win the future struggle, the senior Army officer said Tuesday.

"People first, winning matters,quot; is more than just a slogan, "said Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville, according to the Army News Service." People first is a philosophy … winning matters is an attitude,quot;.

“(Army secretary Ryan McCarthy) and I are not trying to fight the last fight better. We are focused on winning the next fight. To do that, we recognize the need for transformative change, ”he added.

McConville spoke during a breakfast of the US Army Association. UU. In the US National Army Museum UU., Scheduled to open on June 4.

To illustrate the difference between incremental and transformational change, McConville picked up an old corded phone and discussed several marginal updates made to the technology.

The chief later picked up a smartphone device and stressed the importance of innovators in the Army.

"(Mobile technology) transformed our understanding of what a phone could be," McConville said. “Browse, take photos, perform hundreds of other functions that we never imagined 40 years ago.

"New and different perspectives are necessary for innovation," he added. “We have to encourage innovation; look for it in unexpected places, and we must embrace it when we find it. "

The last significant transformational change in the Army occurred in the late 1970s and 1980s, after its role in the Vietnam conflict, McConville said. The lessons learned during Vietnam helped develop the doctrine of the Air-Land Battle, which revolutionized the way in which the Army participated in the conflict.

Almost at the same time, the force also modernized its combat systems with the inclusion of the "Big Five,quot;: the M1 Abrams tank, the Bradley combat vehicle, the Apache and Black Hawk helicopters, and the Patriot missile system, McConville said. The commitment of the nation in the competition of the great powers with the Soviet Union led to many technological advances and reformulated the character of the war.

"Think about it, we started building the 2020 Army over 40 years ago, and since then we have progressively improved our weapons systems that we deployed in the 1970s and 1980s," said McConville.

Now, the Army is reaching the limitations of its current technology, while simultaneously having to compete in a modern battlefield in multiple domains: land, air, sea, space and cyberspace, he said.

"I would say that we are at a turning point similar to what our leaders faced when leaving Vietnam," he said. "We have to ask ourselves: are we building an army that can compete and win over the next 40 years?"

In the future, Army leaders have recognized the need for transformative change, McConville said.

"That is exactly what we are doing with the development of the concept of multi-domain operations," he said. "That is why we are building new organizations such as security force assistance brigades, multi-domain task forces and the Information War Command.

"That is why we are focused on developing and deploying the six priorities of modernization with 31 signature systems," he added. "And that is why we must implement a 21st century talent management system."

The force has begun to succeed with the implementation of its modernization strategy. Under the Long Range Precision Fire portfolio, or LRPF, the Army recently fired its new precision attack missile and extended-range cannon, which exhibited increased ranges.

McConville said that improvements in LRPF systems could occur in the next three years.

The Army is also looking to deploy short-range mobile air defense systems for next year. The Integrated Battle Command System, which connects multiple sensors and shooters on the battlefield, is also being developed to provide "a more comprehensive defense against enemy air missiles and unmanned aerial systems," he said.

The army's future vertical lift multifunction team is currently "flying before buying," while developing the future long-range assault aircraft and the future reconnaissance aircraft of future attack, McConville said.

"Keep in mind that these are airplanes and not helicopters because the transformation requirements we request from the industry do not resonate with traditional helicopters," he added.

The army has also made changes to some of the requirements of the next-generation combat vehicle portfolio, McConville said. Last week, the army decided to stop and review a request for the development of an optionally manned combat vehicle.

"We are fully committed to replacing the Bradley combat vehicle in the future," McConville said. “However, like the future vertical plane, we want to (prototype and drive) these before buying them.

"We discovered at the beginning of the process, after minimal investments, that our aggressive schedule did not allow the industry to meet the requirements," he added. “We have taken a tactical pause, and we are going to restore the requirements… the acquisition strategy and the schedule. Then we will go out and aggressively seek this critical weapon system that we need for the future. "