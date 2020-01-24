The truth about the alleged interview of Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres

Alex Trautwig / MLB Photos / Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for RH
It is Ellen Degeneres preparing to interview Meghan markle?
That is the last rumor that emerged about the Duchess of Sussex. On Friday, a report came out stating that the first Suits Star will meet with the host of the talk show. If true, this would be her first interview since she and her husband Prince Harry He stepped back as royals. However, although this sounds exciting, it seems that the rumors of the interview are simply not accurate.
In fact, a real source says Persons that Meghan's reports doing an interview with DeGeneres, or any interview in general, are "categorically false." Additionally, Hi the magazine "understands,quot; that Meghan and Harry "will not participate in an interview,quot; with DeGeneres.
As fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will know, the couple is currently back in Canada after their departure from royal duties. Queen Elizabeth II He recently finalized an agreement for the departure of Harry and Meghan. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and her son. Archie harrison "They will always be very dear members of my family."
In a separate statement from Buckingham Palace, the terms of the exit agreement were revealed.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to his majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," the statement said. "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."
"The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family," the statement continued. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom."
These new terms for Harry and Meghan will begin this spring.
