The truth about the alleged interview of Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres

It is Ellen Degeneres preparing to interview Meghan markle?



That is the last rumor that emerged about the Duchess of Sussex. On Friday, a report came out stating that the first Suits Star will meet with the host of the talk show. If true, this would be her first interview since she and her husband Prince Harry He stepped back as royals. However, although this sounds exciting, it seems that the rumors of the interview are simply not accurate.

In fact, a real source says Persons that Meghan's reports doing an interview with DeGeneres, or any interview in general, are "categorically false." Additionally, Hi the magazine "understands,quot; that Meghan and Harry "will not participate in an interview,quot; with DeGeneres.

As fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will know, the couple is currently back in Canada after their departure from royal duties. Queen Elizabeth II He recently finalized an agreement for the departure of Harry and Meghan. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and her son. Archie harrison "They will always be very dear members of my family."