The supposed baby mom of the future, Eliza Reign, arrives at her girlfriend, Lori Harvey, with this message and explains why she sucks in bed

The rapper Future is being dragged into court by several women who claim to be their breast babies, including the Eliza Seraphin model, known as Eliza Reign on social media.

Eliza insists that Future is the father of her little daughter, Reign Wilburn, who is almost nine months old.

The MC has denied time and again that it has pregnant Eliza and has refused to take a paternity test to clarify the matter.

Recently, Eliza participated in an interview with Rah Ali about her In the place podcast, where he contacted Future's new girlfriend, Lori Harvey, and asked him to talk to him about being a better father for his many babies.

Eliza said that although she was never Future's official girlfriend, she is disappointed by her behavior.

She said: "It's sad because you slept with me for more than two years, and you were chasing … but then you tease and do all that and you say all that. Everything was fine. I tell you everything was fine until I had the baby "Four months of rapid progress, he has been on the run since then. Then, at that point, he forced me to do what I have to do. My back was in a corner. No one heard anything from me, nothing from me since Reign was born until the four months in which I requested child support and paternity. "

Rah asked Eliza if the nights she spent with Future were excellent, and she embarrassed him by saying, “Do I tell her the truth or do I manufacture a little? Do you want me to tell you the true? Do you swear, girl? Because I have no filter. No. He is lazy in bed. It's a lazy f-k, but you have to wear it. You have to fuck him. It's good enough to survive. "

He eventually talked about seeing Lori and Future living their best lives in Jamaica: "I don't care about that because, as I said, we were friends. He would give me advice on business and other things. He was great. Very charming. But it became a problem. once I got pregnant and I didn't want to do what he wanted me to do. But as far as Lori is concerned, she is a confirmed City Girl, and I approve it. I am very entertaining! When I tell you that I am entertained, I am entertained. She is beautiful, and she is definitely a bad dog, and she comes from a good family. I really hope she can help him become a better father for his children and his hidden children. "

She continued with: "I don't hate because he and I were never boyfriend and girlfriend, so people would be like tagging me and calling me Shaderoom to talk about & # 39; Eliza hitting the air right now & # 39; I don't give a Damn. The Happy; I'm happy. The only thing that matters to me and the only thing that worries me is to take care of your responsibility, "he said. "Do what you are supposed to do and stop dodging these court dates. And literally, I mean all court dates. I am not only talking about myself, but who asked for child support, Fatherhood: You will cancel an appointment in court, and then the next thing you know is that you are on an island somewhere.

A fan had this reaction: "He is using anything not to take responsibility. He is the one with mental problems."

Another commenter said: "She needs to stay low because the next thing she will do is try to take the baby he refuses to claim."

This follower shared: "Dang takes the shopping girl and can't keep her children. As soon as mom mom calls him, he is talking about being crazy. Boy, take care of babies first before spending your money on women.

This critic declared: "He is putting his d in 6 or 7 in the rough so that they get pregnant. I don't know how many others have avoided that. Forget about the children, this man is so reckless with his health, and why anyone would want him."

Ad

The future has these women busy in the media.



Post views:

0 0