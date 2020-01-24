The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; Michael Rainey receives & # 39; 326 death threats & # 39; amid claims of his character Ghost Shot

Starz

Naturi Naughton, who plays his mother and Ghost's wife, Tasha, is among those who react to the revelation in the comments section of Michael's recent Instagram post.

Apparently, some people cannot separate fictional characters from real-life actors. How he hit Starz "Power"It's coming to an end, fans of the series are going crazy and that includes harassing one of their cast members for allegedly killing their favorite character in the television series.

The protagonist of the show James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) has been killed and people are anxious to find out who was to blame. Now, a leaked version of the ending shows that the one who shot the fan favorite character was none other than James's son, Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr., because he had a serious revenge against his father.

In the video, Tariq could be seen telling Ghost: "I can't go back," to which the latter replied: "Hey, son, I love you, okay?" Tariq then pulled the trigger.

That apparently drove fans crazy. His strong attachment to history seemed to make them think it was okay to harass the actor in real life when Michael went to his Instagram account to rant about the numerous death threats he had been receiving on the show's plot. of television in which he was starring.

Sharing on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22 a series of photos of him with a confused expression, Michael wrote in the caption: "I checking my dms I try to find out why I have 326 death threat messages."

"Strange world we live in. SMH !!! It's just a spectacle of people," wrote one fan. Meanwhile, some fans praised him for his impressive performance in the series. "Because you play a lot with that role of Power, my man … keep on shining, brother!" A fan wrote.

The last and sixth season of "Power" airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.