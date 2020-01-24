The star of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Ali Fedotowsky will be operated for skin cancer

%MINIFYHTML13c39c6b50ffbe6549ad75fc2cf6bb3c11% %MINIFYHTML13c39c6b50ffbe6549ad75fc2cf6bb3c12%

Despite having been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the former reality television star still feels "fortunate" to have "detected it early" and urges his followers to perform regular skin checks.

Ali Fedotowsky He is fighting skin cancer. On Thursday, January 23, season 6 star of "High school"He used his Instagram account to report that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma and will undergo surgery to treat the disease.

"CHECK YOUR SKIN," the 35-year-old began her long message. "A couple of weeks ago I discovered that I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the word c, I almost passed out in his office. Fortunately, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you detect it ". early. It's called basal cell carcinoma. "

Along with the photos of the cancerous mole, the reality star continued: "I went to the third photo to see what my mole looked like before doing the biopsy (so I know what to look for.) It's on the left side of my body. scar right above my belly button is when cells / skin that can be cancerous were removed six months ago. Needless to say, I will never expose my stomach to the sun without sunscreen! "

Fedotowsky assured fans that basal cell carcinoma is "the most common skin cancer." She added: "You probably know someone who has it. Therefore, it's no big deal. But what is BIG is not to treat it and treat it early. That's why going to a dermatologist and having your skin checked every year is So important". (Now I go every 3/6 months). "

"The first thing I did when I was diagnosed was to send a text message to my family in a group text message urging you to check your skin. So I am doing the same for all of you, my extended family, here and now," the mother of two spilled. "I'm lucky it wasn't melanoma. And I'm lucky to have detected it early."

The wife of Kevin Manno He went on to say: "In the future, I plan to make it a priority for me to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous when applying sunscreen and remind everyone to do the same! I love you guys! You yourselves!"

Ali Fedotowsky assured fans that he would undergo surgery for treating his cancer.

A short time later, Fedotowsky offered an update on how he will treat his carcinoma. In the comments section of her post, she wrote: "I will keep you informed. I have minor surgery to have me removed on January 30."