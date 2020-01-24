The restart of Jarrett Hurd: the new coach and the appearance have the former champion ready to address outstanding issues in 2020

%MINIFYHTML9d6cd23603a75e101784d010a34fb98811% %MINIFYHTML9d6cd23603a75e101784d010a34fb98812%

NEW YORK – Jarrett Hurd was lost, a shadow of the sure person he used to be.

The shock wave of suffering his first professional defeat, and losing his control over the junior middleweight titles of the WBA (Super) and the IBF, still reverberated in his body last May when another blow shook him.

On vacation, trying to clear his mind of the unanimous decision fall that Julian Williams handed him on May 11, 2019, Hurd's cell kept ringing.

Hurd fought the urge to respond until his mother's incessant calls made it impossible. He responded and was informed on the other side of an interview with his longtime coach, Ernesto Rodríguez, floating on social networks. Hurd glanced at the clip and saw Rodriguez throwing sharp criticisms of his own charge.

Hurd, 29, separated from his 12-year-old coach shortly after. Just like that, "Swift,quot; had lost his first professional fight, his lifelong coach and the gym he called home for so long.

And he did not necessarily have the luxury of time, considering that his rematch with "J-Rock,quot; was coming, scheduled for December 14.

Looking for a new coach and gym, Hurd knew he had to make more changes.

He made another by cutting his golden Mohawk. (And for the record, he swears he did it before Odell Beckham Jr. did the same.)

However, still without a coach in September, Hurd decided to withdraw from his fight with Williams. Withdrawing from the fight provoked harder criticism and speculation, this time from both boxing experts and fans.

However, when he spoke with Sporting News earlier this week, Hurd said his reasoning was simple.

"We had a rematch clause – December 14," Hurd began telling SN after his media training at the Gleason boxing gym on Wednesday. “But because I had to change coaches, I wasn't in the gym, I was still watching. I felt it was more important for me to find the right coach and be who I am, than to rush to fight with J-Rock.

"Not being in the gym, looking at that moment," he continued, "it was not smart for me to enter the rematch."

Former junior junior middleweight world champion finally joined forces with coach Kay Koroma and the two arrived at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs last fall to work together. His chemistry was quite "fast," Hurd said.

"Me and Coach K, it only took us a few seconds when we met and met to click," said Hurd. “Communication has always been there. It is like a family to me. It was not something that took time to arrive, it is already there. "

Koroma had been in favor of Hurd having a fight before trying to recover his titles anyway, and now the 29-year-old will have exactly that. "Swift,quot; faces Francisco Santana in the co-main event of Danny Garcia vs.. Ivan Redkach at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The moment is quite intriguing considering that it comes exactly one week after an unexpected surprise destroyed the 154-pound division.

Last Saturday, Williams, in his first defense of the IBF / WBA titles, was hit towards a technical knockout in the fifth round by the loser Jeison Rosario. Williams suffered defeat in his hometown, just when Hurd had lost to "J-Rock,quot; in a fight back home.

In assessing the strange turn of events, Hurd believes that Williams suffered the same fate he suffered last spring: being a victim of a bad night.

"It just happened," Hurd said of Williams's loss to Rosario and his own loss to Williams before that. “Who knows why it happened? Who knows the reasons why it happened? I mean, it just happens.

"Sometimes you have free nights," he continued. “Sometimes, at night, you look bad, but you still get a victory. Unfortunately, his bad night did not come out with a victory. The same for me."

But Hurd's free night still resulted in an action-packed 2019 Fight of the Year candidate that Rosario's destruction of Williams didn't come close to. But here they are, with Hurd ready to face Santana and Williams after having activated his rematch clause with Rosario. The other side of the junior middleweight image has Patrick Teixeira reigning as WBO champion and Jermell Charlo as WBC holder. Hurd has reviewed it well.

Santana (25-7-1, 12 KOs) is a day laborer who has not been able to overcome the hump against top fighters such as José Benavidez Jr., Jermell Charlo or Williams, but fought with all of them and took each one of them. distance. He knows he will be a helpless one again against Hurd (23-1, 16 KOs).

"I said at the last press conference that nobody gives me a chance to win," Santana said Thursday during the press conference of the final fight at The Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn. "I was checking the spread of bets and I'm a big loser." They think I should stay at home, but everyone knows that I come to fight. Regardless of whether I am the loser or not, I will bring it. ”

After losing to Williams last spring, Hurd will not take Santana lightly, especially given that he knows this fight will be a springboard to the title mix. After all, that's why "Swift,quot; decided to stay in the junior middleweight instead of climbing up to 160 pounds.

"Pending issues," Hurd told SN with a smile. "I was so close to being indisputable in 154. That is something I always wanted to achieve. It's a great dream of mine."

And that dream has much more to do with the fighting legacy than the boxer who sings "Mr. Get that bag.

"The money is there, I'm at the highest level you could be," said Hurd. "Now, it's more about trying to build my legacy. It's not about finance, it's not about something like that.

"It's more about becoming after boxing,‘ That guy is & # 39; Fast & # 39; Jarrett Hurd & # 39; – I want you to still talk about him, "he added. "That's what I'm focused on and conquering the 154-pound division is something I want to do before I hang it up."