The receipt of Demi Lovato's companions proves that his dogs live like true royalty

I'm sorry, I'm not sorry!

It is not a secret that Demi lovato He loves his dogs Cinderella and Batman. In fact, the proud dog mom will do anything for her fur babies, even pamper them with Postmates. On Friday, the popular food delivery application shared the order history of the 27-year-old on her blog. The receipt, where it was revealed that Demi is willing to spend some cash on her puppies, $ 118 to be exact.

In February 2019, the singer of "Confident,quot; treated her dogs with some gifts from Kriser & # 39; s Natural Pet in Los Angeles. In addition to getting Batman and Cinderella some adorable puppy toys, Demi made sure they also delivered their favorite treats and treats. Among them were the dog food Grain-Free Turkey & Pumpkin from the pet wellness store, Rogue River Beef Bully Stick and Freeze Dried Chicken dog.

And for dessert, he ordered the delights of Zuke Skinny Bakes Sweet Potato and Pumpkin. Talk about a successful pet store tour!