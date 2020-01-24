The MixtapE! Presents Rosalia, Calvin Harris and newer musicals.

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
We are only a few days away from the biggest music night, with the 62nd Grammy Awards held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles. And that means that most of the industry is paying attention to the harvest of deserving nominees this year. But even with that gigantic distraction, there were still a good number of new releases to advance on this New Music Friday. As always, we have listened to them (almost) all and have returned in our hands with our selections for the best of the best of this week. You are welcome.
Rosalia– "I swear,quot;: a few days before the nominee for Best New Artist makes history in the 62nd Grammy Awards as the first Spanish singer to perform during the broadcast, returns to the Flemish fusion of her previous releases with this amazing I am sorry about an imprisoned lover who rises thanks to his powerful voice and an incredible Spanish guitar.
Calvin Harris– "Hypnagogic (I can't wait)": the king of the EDM crossover is taking him back to the 90s. Under the alias Love regenerator, he released a couple of inspired songs, as he pointed out in a press release announcing the project, "at the beginning of delirium, breaks, techno and house, the music he was obsessed with when he grew up." We are really feeling this track, named for the state immediately before falling asleep, which is ready for the sweaty warehouse party of our dreams. When the piano kicks in the minute and a half mark? Euphoric
Doja Cat– "Boss Bitch,quot;: the title says it all. As far as we are concerned, it is the world of Doja and we all live in it. The last taste of the Birds of prey The soundtrack, which is emerging as something really important, makes us very excited about each listening. Just the kind of blow we needed for the weekend. Play this very strong.
Hayley Williams– "Simmer,quot;: the Paramore frontwoman starts a solo career with this song, the first single from the next LP Armor Petals, and what impression does it make. Produced for her by the band's guitarist. Taylor York, the alt-pop song carries with it an ominous feeling that you can't shake even if you wanted to. "Anger is a silent thing," the song begins, telling you everything you need to know. There is a ferocity lurking. We would be afraid if we were not anxious for more.
Jessie Reyez– "LOVE IN THE DARK,quot;: days before attending his first Grammys, where he made his EP 2018 Human being in public is ready for the Best Contemporary Urban Album, the Canadian singer and songwriter has released this touching song, the last taste of her upcoming debut LP, Before love came to kill us, due in March. The emotional ballad finds her reflecting on unconditional love in the face of loss and despair. "I wrote this during a really sad moment of my life, I remember crying," Reyez said in a statement. "I hope people understand how vulnerable it is." Rest, Jessie. That vulnerability is almost palpable.
Kiana Ledé– "Mad At Me,quot;: the delicious drops of R,amp;B of the former students of Kidz Bop (yes, really) keep coming. Between an absolutely full loot delivery and an expert interpolation of OutkastIn the classic "So Fresh, So Clean,quot;, our excitement for his debut album increased.
Gary Clark Jr. Y The roots– "This Land (Remix)": days before he must take the stage at the Grammys to interpret his fiery protest anthem, a reaction to racism that has had absolute dominance in the United States for, well, the nominee has launched a track remix with The roots which was recorded live during an appearance in December in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Be familiar with Black thinkingThe new verse now, because the iconic hip-hop team will join Clark on stage on Sunday for a moment we will surely talk for some time.
Trixie Mattel– "Malibu,quot;: the iconic RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars 3 winner, born Brian Firkus, give an idea of the new style of surf rock that is bringing Barbara, his third studio album that will be released on February 7. The feeling of recoil, reminiscent of The children of the beach Y Annette FunicelloIt is a total environment that has more than ready for summer.
Baby lion– "Hot in Herre,quot;: Have you ever wondered how Nelly's classic hit would sound like a deep house song? Thanks to Jillian Hervey Y Lucas Goodman, you don't have to do it anymore. These are some really funky things.
Iyla– "Tattoo Tears,quot;: the rising star based in Los Angeles is starting 2020 with the launch of a new era after its debut EP War + Raindrops in 2018. As the first single for the next Other forms of ventilation, this excellent pop / R,amp;B hybrid finds the singer telling an ex that she has no tears. "I can reign on my own / I will use your crown, I will throw a king from his launch," he says. Long she reign.
Bonus Tracks:
All the time under– "Some Kind of Disaster,quot;: after a prolonged rest and a little therapeutic search of the soul, the pop-punk band returns with this introspective track and a completely new perspective. "We are back and ready to be all yours again," they write on the song's YouTube page. Welcome again, guys.
L devine– "Boring people,quot;: an excellent piece of electro pop pop by the British singer and songwriter acquires the worldliness of everyday life. Anything less boring.
Monique heart– "Smiles,quot;: The RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race born in alum Kevin Richardson get an awesome brown cow in this suggestive half-tempo song from the debut EP Beloved SoS 6.3. The voices jump!
Jack harlow– "WHATS POPPIN,quot;: the Louisville native starts a new year spitting some serious bars in this one.
Two feet– "Gray,quot;: the last taste of the singer and composer based in New York Bill dess& # 39; first album PINK, due to March 13, offers a bass line that you will feel in your bones. Get into it now.
Happy listening!
