The MixtapE! Presents Rosalia, Calvin Harris and newer musicals.

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We are only a few days away from the biggest music night, with the 62nd Grammy Awards held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles. And that means that most of the industry is paying attention to the harvest of deserving nominees this year. But even with that gigantic distraction, there were still a good number of new releases to advance on this New Music Friday. As always, we have listened to them (almost) all and have returned in our hands with our selections for the best of the best of this week. You are welcome.