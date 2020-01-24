The law of & # 39; fake news & # 39; of Qatar notes & # 39; worrying regression & # 39 ;: rights group | News

%MINIFYHTMLdfdcbe98fa95130e125a6fb97f5df3c511% %MINIFYHTMLdfdcbe98fa95130e125a6fb97f5df3c512%

A new law in Qatar that penalizes the publication of statements considered "false,quot; or "biased,quot; could lead to significant restrictions on freedom of expression, a group of international rights warned.

The law, published on Sunday, allows imprisonment of up to five years and fines of up to $ 25,000 for transmitting, publishing or republishing "rumors, statements or false or partial news, or inflammatory propaganda, national or abroad, with the intention of damage national interests, agitate public opinion or violate the social system or the public system of the state. "

Amnesty International said in a statement on Monday that the law was "repressive,quot; and signals a "worrying regression."

"Qatar already has a series of repressive laws, but this new legislation takes another blow to freedom of expression in the country and is a flagrant violation of international human rights," said Lynn Maalouf, director of research for the Middle East of Amnesty International.

"The Qatari authorities should repeal such laws, in accordance with their international legal obligations, without adding more."

The Qatari authorities did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comments.

Amnesty noted that a Qatari newspaper had already been forced to remove an article that summarized some of the key features of the law and issued an apology for "having caused an argument."

In recent years, Qatar has been scrutinized by the conditions faced by its hundreds of thousands of migrant workers as it prepares to organize the 2022 World Cup.

In 2018, Doha began easing travel restrictions for most foreign workers. Until then, workers needed to obtain prior authorization from their employers before leaving the country.

The Qatari authorities, the following year, announced the revocation of the sponsorship system (kafala) that forced workers to obtain permission from their employers, a certificate of no objection (NOC), before changing jobs.

In early January, Qatar said it had removed restrictions to leave the country for almost all migrant workers as part of the reforms in the period before the World Cup.

The measure eliminates exit visas for hundreds of thousands of domestic workers who were left out of previous reforms, mainly from Asian countries such as Nepal, India and the Philippines, to which human rights groups said they were exposed to abuse by being excluded.

"Now a domestic worker has the right to enter and leave the country without the permission of her employer," Deputy Secretary of Labor Affairs, Mohammed al-Obaidly, told the AFP news agency.

"We are working on a complete system of (labor) legislation."

The announcement came after Human Rights Watch published its annual report, saying that Qatar's reforms "have not gone far enough, and the implementation has been uneven."