The Good Place gave viewers the best wink of their friends.

The good place love friends. There is no secret there. The comedy of NBC's future life has mentioned friends on numerous occasions, most of them from Michael (Ted danson), the reformed demon who previously set out to torture deceased humans Eleanor (Kristen bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Hyacinth) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) In the penultimate episode of the show, The good place He winked at friends Even more.

The above mentions include this nugget about Michael preparing to meet humans: "So, to prepare myself to meet everyone, I studied the human concept of friends. I even saw the 10 seasons of the program friends. Boy those friends They really were friends, right? However, and I realize that this is the kind of observation that would only occur to the mind of an eternal being: how did they pay for that department? A waitress and a chef with Manhattan real estate prices. "