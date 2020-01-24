The Good Place gave viewers the best wink of their friends.

The good place love friends. There is no secret there. The comedy of NBC's future life has mentioned friends on numerous occasions, most of them from Michael (Ted danson), the reformed demon who previously set out to torture deceased humans Eleanor (Kristen bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Hyacinth) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) In the penultimate episode of the show, The good place He winked at friends Even more.
The above mentions include this nugget about Michael preparing to meet humans: "So, to prepare myself to meet everyone, I studied the human concept of friends. I even saw the 10 seasons of the program friends. Boy those friends They really were friends, right? However, and I realize that this is the kind of observation that would only occur to the mind of an eternal being: how did they pay for that department? A waitress and a chef with Manhattan real estate prices. "
Then, speaking about his relationship with Eleanor, Michael said: "Well, since we are becoming friends, like Ross and Phoebe." And a more recent reference to sending humans to the good place versus the bad place: "Are you going to sit there and say that each? Friend Do you belong in hell? I mean, maybe Ross and Rachel, and Monica and Joey, and definitely Chandler … but Phoebe?
Well, it turns out Phoebe is in the right place. Something like. Lisa Kudrow guest starred as the titular Patty in the penultimate episode of The good place"Patty,quot; More specifically, Kudrow played Hipatia of Alexandria, a philosopher, one of the few who came to the Good Place. While experiencing ages of infinite blessing, his mind was no longer what it used to be.
"When we designed the character, we knew that I had to have a fogged brain and have that comic tone, and Lisa was the only person who made sense for this," creator of the series. Mike Schur He told Variety. "I used to work in The return A million years ago, and I sent him an email and asked him if he could do it. He was on vacation with his family, ironically, I think in Greece, and said: "This is a sign." Then she came and did it and it was lovely, as it always is. "
Kudrow's appearance was a well kept secret.
On Instagram, he thanked Schur.
"Look what I have to do! Thank you for asking Mike Schur! You all made it a good place to be for a week," he wrote.
The good place The end of the series airs on Thursday, January 30 on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).