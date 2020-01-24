The game and 50 Cent were close to killing each other during their fight

NME Magazine

The Game is glad to have buried the ax with his former Band G bandmate before they could end up as Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Due to their rivalry.

Up News Info –

The game he is glad that he and 50 cents They have finished their long dispute when they were about to kill each other.

The rapper "How we do it" was once part of the 50s Unit G The team and collaborated on several of their successes, but the couple fell after the rapper "In Da Club" kicked out his former friend of the group in 2005 for alleged disloyalty.

The couple fought for more than a decade, exchanging insults and diss tracks, and The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, says he and his rival almost ended up dead as tragic 90s rap rivals Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls (Notorious BIG.)

"At one point, 50 and I really wanted to kill each other. I felt a deep hatred for him and he felt it for me," he tells NME. "We should literally have been another version of Biggie and Tupac. We should both have died in that flesh."

"There were many dangerous things happening. We were shooting at each other; our squads were shooting at each other. It was in sight. They were shots and people who were stabbed. It was even bigger than 50 and me and our entourage – they were our fans. The fans had to choose and they broke up and were even fighting. "

<br />

The Game and 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, made peace in 2016, and the creator of hits "Hate It or Love It" is very happy to have made peace before one of them ended up dead.

"So yes, crushing that beef was probably the best thing for me and him. I'm glad I did it. Usually, beef doesn't get crushed until someone is killed," he adds. "This is how I come from where I come from."