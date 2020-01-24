The future caught & # 39; cheating & # 39; to Lori Harvey – with Marjorie Harvey Lookalike !!

Rapper Future and Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, are supposed to have a romantic relationship.

But last night, Future was seen by the paparazzi going to the club, with another woman. And the woman has a striking resemblance to Lori's mother, Marjorie Harvey.

And as soon as the images reached social networks, there was an explosion of speculation. As of this morning, #futurecheat hashtags were trending on Twitter.

Here are the images:

So who is this new woman and what is her relationship with the future? Well we do not know.

But we do know that Future and the pretty woman arrived at the club together and left at the same time. Many also believe that she looks a lot like Lori's mother, Marjorie.

For comparison, here is a picture of Marjorie Harvey and Lori (before Lori's surgical improvements):