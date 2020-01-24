The Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom reprimands the United States for the refusal of extradition | USA news

The US refusal to extradite the wife of a diplomat accused of a car accident that killed a British teenager is a "denial of justice," the UK Foreign Minister said Friday.

The severe and unusual public rebuke occurs in a case that has sparked discussions about the limits of diplomatic immunity.

Plus:

Anne Sacoolas admitted driving on the wrong side of the road on August 19 last year, when her car crashed into 19-year-old Harry Dunn's motorcycle near an air force base in Croughton, central England, used by the US army as a communications center.

"I called the US ambassador before to express the government's disappointment over this decision," United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement emailed to Al Jazeera on Friday.

"We believe that this amounts to a denial of justice, and we believe that Anne Sacoolas should return to the United Kingdom. We are now urgently considering our options. I also explained that the United Kingdom would have acted differently if it had been a United Kingdom diplomat in he we.

"I stressed that work to improve road safety in and around the Croughton base must continue, and the need to solve the problem by which family members at RAF Croughton are immune to criminal prosecution."

It is one of the darkest days in the history of this special relationship. Boris Johnson wanted to be prime minister. Now it is being tested severely. I hope you live up to that challenge today. Speaker of the Dunn family

Lawyers acting on behalf of the Dunn family have said that it is the first time in the 100-year history of extraditions between the United Kingdom and the United States that such a request has been rejected by the United States.

Currently, both countries adhere to the Extradition Treaty of 2003, which entered into force in 2007. Under the terms of the treaty, a person can only be extradited if the crime he is accused of would result in a one-year prison sentence. or more.

The Dunn family spokesman lashed out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday morning.

"He is the leader of the gang," he said. BBC Radio 4. "He aspired to be prime minister. The story was made last night when the Americans decided not to return … It is one of the darkest days in the history of this special relationship."

"Boris Johnson wanted to be prime minister. Now he is being severely evaluated. I hope he is up to that challenge today and comes to meet me and the family and tell us what he is going to do about it."

The secretary of business, Andrea Leadsom, minister of the electoral district for the family of Harry Dunn, agreed that Sacoolas, 42, "should return to the United Kingdom."

"I deeply regret that extradition has been rejected," Leadsome posted on Twitter. "This was a tragic traffic accident in which a very dear young man died. His family is heartbroken. The person accused by the Crown Prosecutor's Office (CPS) should return to the UK #Justiceforharry."

I deeply regret that extradition has been rejected. This was a tragic road accident where a very dear young man died. His family is disconsolate. The person who has been charged by the CPS must return to the United Kingdom. #Justiciaparaharry – Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) January 24, 2020

Leadsom met with US Ambassador Woody Johnson, RAF Colonel Commander Croughton Bridget McNamara and Northamptonshire Police Chief of Police on Friday morning in an undisclosed location.

The case has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, and a political headache for Johnson, who attempts to cultivate business relations in an attempt to compensate for the potential damage of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Diplomatic disasters

Sacoolas was accused by British police of causing death by dangerous driving, but cited immunity and refused to return to the UK to face justice, as Dunn's parents demanded.

The Interior Ministry of Great Britain filed an extradition request for Anne Sacoolas on January 10, which was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, with Pompeo. agreeing that Sacoolas had immunity from criminal jurisdiction during his stay in the United Kingdom.

Floral tributes lay on the roadside at the place where Harry Dunn was killed (File: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

"If the United States granted the request for extradition from the United Kingdom, it would make the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and set an extraordinarily worrying precedent," said the State Department.

A spokesman for the State Department described that the United States has a history of close police cooperation with the United Kingdom and said it valued that relationship. He expressed the sincere condolences and sympathy of the department to the Dunn family for the loss of their son.

Limited options

Dunn's parents were informed of the decision in a phone call with their parliament minister on Thursday and "they were not surprised at all," said family spokesman Radd Seiger.

"This is a corrupt and lawless administration that seems to intend to attack even its closest international ally," he said of the White House.

"If Trump and Pompeo think this is the end of the matter, something else is waiting for them," he said, and said the family would meet with representatives of the British government to discuss their next steps.

But there are a limited number of options available to the family.

The first, a process that has already begun, is to file a civil lawsuit against Sacoolas in the United States. Earlier they said the claim could be worth "millions of pounds."

If the Trump administration is rejected in the next election, a new government may take a different approach to the request for extradition, which the family says "will not disappear."

Alternatively, Sacoolas could give up extradition and surrender to the UK authorities. However, lawyers acting on his behalf have said he will not return to the United Kingdom.

Dunn's parents visited the White House in October to meet with the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

They said it was warm and welcoming, but criticized the White House's attempts to design an instant meeting with Sacoolas, which was in an adjoining room with press photographers.

Trump called the accident a "terrible accident,quot; and said it was common for Americans in the United Kingdom to have difficulty driving on the left side of the road.