The first box office predictions for Street Dancer 3D from Varun Dhawan are here



The dance drama of Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, released in theaters today. The film brings India – Pakistan rivalry to the dance floor. Released two days before Republic Day, the film ensures the patriotism factor. The cast has widely promoted the film in cities of India.

It opened to excellent criticism from both critics and the public. The film will be released on 3700 screens in India. Facing constant competition between Panga and Ajay Devgn of Kangana Ranaut and Tanhaji of Saif Ali Khan, the film opened at an impressive occupancy rate of around 20% in its first shows today. Commercial analysts predict that the dance drama will gain something among Rs. 15-18 million rupees on its first day. The film is focused on youth and is expected to enjoy a good amount of footsteps during the weekend.