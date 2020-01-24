The controversial controversy of the All-Star Matthew Tkachuk does not surprise Blues that saw him grow

%MINIFYHTML93a96b40735dd081a18612996e62a5d211% %MINIFYHTML93a96b40735dd081a18612996e62a5d212%

S T. LOUIS – Calgary Flames' far left, Matthew Tkachuk, is involved in a bit of controversy while the NHL press pauses in its regular season for the annual All-Star Holiday, held this year in The hometown of Tkachuk.

A few weeks ago, in a game against Edmonton, Tkachuk gave an exceptionally aggressive, but specifically legal, blow to the Oilers forward, Zack Kassian. When Kassian tried to start a fight with Tkachuk, throwing him on the ice like a rag doll a couple of times, Tkachuk refused to hit back. Kassian was penalized and then suspended, while Flames won that game and won a couple of points in an intense race in the Pacific Division: five teams, including Flames and Oilers, have 57 or 58 points.

It was the classic Tkachuk. Well, classic tkachuks, plural.

Do you know who was not surprised to see Matthew Tkachuk, 22, involved in an ice-shaken incident that raised his eyebrows and stirred emotions throughout the league? Anyone who has spent some time near Matthew and his younger brother, Brady, like Matthew, an All-Star for the first time this season, while the two brothers grew up in the shadow of their father, Keith, during the nine years he spent with the Blues.

The energetic behavior that the brothers have on the ice of the NHL was now very evident when they were children who accompanied their father, a five-time All-Star.

"Especially when they hit their heads," blues legend Al MacInnis told Sporting News with a laugh on Thursday. "No no no. They were just competitors. They competed all the way through youth hockey. I saw them from atomic hockey to the top. You can't teach that. You have it or not, and you can see it in them. They were students of the game."

MacInnis played with Keith Tkachuk in St. Louis for the last four years of his career at the Hall of Fame, 2000-04, when Matthew and Brady were still learning to skate. David Perron played with Keith, known throughout the league as Walt or Big Walt, in his first three seasons in the NHL, 2007-10, before Keith retired.

And yes, Perron, who was a regular competitor in floor hockey games with the Tkachuk boys, sees the same as MacInnis.

"Oh, absolutely. They squeaked their dad when they were kids," Perron told SN. "Everything comes from his father. He was the one who made them difficult. He was the one who made them play as they are, in a good way. I have a lot of respect for that family. Big Walt helped me a lot. "

Everyone has stories about the Tkachuk boys. Chris Pronger, like MacInnis, a Hall of Fame defender, remembers a broken finger in the locker room.

"I looked down and it's crooked," she said with a smile. "He's crying, but not really. He was only 4 or 5 years old."

And then there is the blind-sided check that Matthew, who is not two years older than Brady, unloaded his brother in the wives' room in the sand.

"I don't remember the broken finger," Brady, an end of Ottawa, said with a smile, "but I do remember the blow from behind on the couch."

It's Matthew with selective amnesia in this case.

"I don't remember that, but the story is a legendary story," he said Thursday, laughing at the All-Star Game media day. “The security guys here still say it. I guess I hit him and he hit his forehead on the couch, after a Blues victory. … I guess it's a legendary story that nobody will forget. I'd like to forget it, but everyone always mentions it. "

It is not a story that will disappear soon.

I asked both brothers who was the most fighter of the two. The answers were very similar, not that anyone is surprised at that.

“Feistier? I don't know, "said Brady." Matthew was stronger than me, so I'd say I never gave up, so I got very nervous trying to stay in the battles with him. "We just pushed each other, and I'm grateful for that, because I think you can see that in the fight we both have now. "

"Oh, I don't know," said Matthew. "I would say that probably Brady because I was the oldest and won most battles, won most of the things we played, so that probably made it harder." He has had a really competitive advantage since he was young, and I think he is showing. "

Keith is also shown.

"When you see them both, you see many Keith in them, where they go, they put themselves in front of the net, their passion for the game, how hard they play and the physical nature they play with," Pronger said. "They certainly play as their father did."

More MacInnis: "The two children, you have to love the way they play. They show guts, they go to difficult areas. They know where they have to go to score and produce. They are not the best skaters, but their sense of hockey and their willingness to get the records make a difference. They will be professionals and stars for many years. "

And there could also be some controversies along the way too.