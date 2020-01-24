The celebration of the third birthday of Fiona the hippo is an absolute must-see

Instagram / Cincinnati Zoo
Before the weekend, there is honestly one (and only one) thing you should see: Fiona the hippoThe birthday of spectacular.
To turn his third year, time flies, the Cincinnati Zoo gave his 1,200-pound baby a delicious and tired cake made with all his favorite snacks: grapes, strawberries and bamboo leaves. As a final touch, a crushed rhythm pulp was placed in the form of number 3 in the middle. "All the foods contained in it are already part of your daily diet," he explained. Wendy Rice, the head of the zoo department of Africa. "But normally, we don't have them all at once." But, of course, there are no rules on such a special day.
In a guaranteed video to make you watch "aw, "You can see Fiona and her friends devouring the gift, a true testimony of a great day. As the zoo later wrote about the moment," It's my birthday! "
The beloved animal captured hearts for the first time in 2017 when it became the first Nile hippo to join the Cincinnati Botanical Garden and Zoo in 75 years. Although she was born prematurely, with 29 pounds, she weighed more than 25 below the lowest birth weight recorded for the species, she has triumphantly become a strong young woman.
"It's a great day, especially if you look back where I was when we started," Rice said. "At that time, we were taking it hour by hour, day by day, simply grateful for every little time we had with her. Back then, it was hard to imagine where she would be three years later. Way, if she would even be here. But she is here and she is thriving. She continues to dazzle and amaze people around the world. "
Today, she has all her adult teeth and her fangs continue to grow, as does her stellar personality. "At 3, he is getting big and cheeky enough to challenge Mom," Rice said. "We're starting to see his Bibi challenge in ways he hadn't done in the past."
"She has that attitude and disgust, and she is not afraid of a camera," added the zookeeper. "She has no trouble being in the spotlight."
Even so, this girl is not old enough to address an important milestone: dating. Or, um, mating. That will have to wait at least two more years. "If Fiona received a reproduction recommendation one day," Rice admitted, "it would be based entirely on who was genetically the best option for her."
Meanwhile, we wish Fiona the happiest days and a truly phenomenal year.
