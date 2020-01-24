The celebration of the third birthday of Fiona the hippo is an absolute must-see

Before the weekend, there is honestly one (and only one) thing you should see: Fiona the hippoThe birthday of spectacular.

To turn his third year, time flies, the Cincinnati Zoo gave his 1,200-pound baby a delicious and tired cake made with all his favorite snacks: grapes, strawberries and bamboo leaves. As a final touch, a crushed rhythm pulp was placed in the form of number 3 in the middle. "All the foods contained in it are already part of your daily diet," he explained. Wendy Rice, the head of the zoo department of Africa. "But normally, we don't have them all at once." But, of course, there are no rules on such a special day.

In a guaranteed video to make you watch "aw, "You can see Fiona and her friends devouring the gift, a true testimony of a great day. As the zoo later wrote about the moment," It's my birthday! "