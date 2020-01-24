The beautiful rapper Saweetie has a & # 39; costume dysfunction & # 39 ;! (Whoops)

Rapper Saweetie, also known as the & # 39; Icy Girl & # 39 ;, narrowly avoided a serious wardrobe malfunction while leaving a special "Birds of Prey,quot; event at the Dream Hotel last night.

Unfortunately for her, she had a "minor."

Saweetie was at the Los Angeles hotel to celebrate her next soundtrack in the movie Birds Of Prey. And she arrived with a very sexy outfit.

Saweetiie, who is widely seen as the most "beautiful,quot; of all current rappers, wore an extra short skirt. And when he was leaving his SUV, he had a small problem.

The thirsty paparazzi were there waiting like vultures, and they took hundreds of photos, waiting to see Saweetie. . . you know.

But Saweetie remained calm and made sure that his "accident,quot; was only minor.

While the images showed some of the underwear of rapper Migos Quavo's girlfriend, she managed to keep her modesty intact.

Here are the images: