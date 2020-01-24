The American teenager Coco Gauff annoys the defending champion of the Australian Open Osaka | News

%MINIFYHTML6c466ce4ba7fc1fa667fc16333813dae11% %MINIFYHTML6c466ce4ba7fc1fa667fc16333813dae12%

American teen prodigy Coco Gauff has eliminated defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 from the Australian Open, achieving another big surprise at the first Grand Slam of the year.

In the first set during their third round match on Friday, the 15-year-old broke the service of the Japanese star in 4-3, partly thanks to three errors not forced by Osaka, and served the first game.

The third Japanese seed was deflated when he dropped his service again at the beginning of the second set, but started with a pair of winners in the next game and took advantage of a crucial double foul in deuce to tie things up to 1-1.

But after another good grip of the American, Osaka threw another service game in 3-3 with four unforced errors. The 67th teenager then classified her courage to serve the match for love.

"Honestly, what is my life, oh my God," said an elated Gauff incredulously after the game.

"Two years ago, I lost the first round in juniors, and now I'm here. This is crazy."

Gauff defeated former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round, before defeating Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a highly contested second round match.

Osaka was the third former Australian Open winner to retire from the draw on Friday after Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, who won the title in 2017 and 2018, lost their respective matches at Melbourne Park earlier that day.

The 22-year-old Japanese, who had easily defeated Gauff in straight sets when the two met in the third round of the US Open last year, said: "It was one of those days when I couldn't do anything right." .

"It's hard," Osaka said in his post-game press conference.

"You don't want to lose to a 15-year-old girl, but that's a reality test for me. It doesn't really matter how old the opponent is. Of course, she deserves to be here … and I just have to work harder." .