The 31 aviators of the Marine Expeditionary Unit completed the qualifications of the carriers on board the USS America

The Indo-Pacific Command of the USA UU. He has announced that the aviators assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), completed the qualifications of the carriers on board the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the January 21st.

The United States regularly conducts flight operations with VMM-265 (REIN) to maintain preparation and integration with the naval forces deployed forward of the Expeditionary Attack Group of America (ESG). VMM-265 serves as an air combat element for the 31st MEU.

"The United States Marine Corps is our number one war combat partner," said Captain Luke Frost, commander of the United States. "The qualification of the operator is a fundamental skill that supports the disposition of the United States Expeditionary Attack Group to carry out full-spectrum military operations, from combat to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, anywhere in the region of the Indo-Pacific. "

For pilots, the qualification of the carrier usually consists of a month of training, beginning with simulation-based exercises and landings that simulate the flight deck of a ship. After completing these steps, pilots will begin onboard practice to ensure they can safely take off and land. The ship's flight deck crew, air operations team and bridge guards must also master aircraft launch and recovery.

"There is nothing better than working with our extraordinary fellow Marine Corps to create the Integrated American Naval Power that our nation and our leaders have," said Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander of the Expeditionary Attack Group 7. "Have a Fully qualified aircraft Combat Element, ready to operate aboard the new amphibious assault ship of the Navy, offers incredible capacity in this important part of the world.You could not be more proud of this highly trained and lethal Marine Corps team of The marine ".

The newest amphibious assault ship of the Navy, United States, was designed from the ground up to include a greater capacity of flight operations that allows greater interoperability with the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft.

The United States, the flagship of the ESG of America, the 31st MEU team, is operating in the area of ​​operations of the seventh U.S. fleet. UU. To improve interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.