Texas Police: 2 dead after warehouse explosion shakes Houston | USA news

A massive explosion in a machine shop swept through a neighborhood in Houston, Texas, early Friday, killing at least two people and damaging homes while sending blast waves for miles.

The explosion devastated a neighborhood surrounding the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building in northwestern Houston, leaving behind collapsed and smoking remains and tearing down several houses from its foundations.

Houston fire chief Samuel Peña said the first signs pointed to a leak of propylene gas, a colorless, flammable and liquefied gas with various industrial uses. But Houston police chief Art Acevedo warned that the investigation could take several days, weeks or months.

"I thought it was thunder," said Bruce Meikle, 78, owner of nearby manufacturer ChemSystems, who heard the explosion from his home a mile (1.6 km) from the scene.

The force of the explosion bent the metal cargo doors in his business and caused minor damage inside, he told Reuters News Agency.

A damaged building is seen on the grounds of Watson Grinding & Manufacturing in Houston, Texas (Go Nakamura / Reuters)

Paul Crea, 59, a chemist who works for Meikle, said the blast woke him up 10 miles (16 km) away in Katy, a suburb of Houston, and his dogs screamed at the sound.

The explosion "got us all out of our bed, it was so strong," Mark Brady told KPRC television. "It broke all the windows of our house. It broke the garage door of everyone here … It's a war zone over here."

Numerous houses had their windows burst. Others were surrounded by shattered rubble. A woman told a local news station that her roof collapsed and that she needed to be rescued by her neighbors.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the blast felt as far as 14 miles (22 km), according to social media reports.

The time of the explosion, at around 4:25 a.m. CST (10:25 GMT), was captured on video by a home security camera. It showed a blinding flash in the distance followed by a fireball.

Acevedo, the police chief, emphasized that there was no evidence of foul play. Meanwhile, investigators planned to inspect the explosion zone with drones, and Acevedo asked people who were at a distance of up to 1.6 km to look for evidence in their yards and neighborhoods.

"Look for debris, body parts, anything that may be related," Acevedo said.

Firefighters secured a 2,000 gallon (757 liter) propylene tank outside the building and would allow any remaining fire to burn, Peña said.

Others were deployed to examine almost 200 houses.

"Some of them are off the ground, especially those closest to the site of the explosion," Peña said.

A temporary shelter was established for the homeless.

Houston, an important center for the oil and gas industry, is the fourth largest city in the United States with a population of about 2.3 million.