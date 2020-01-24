Home Entertainment Terry Crews calls & # 39; AGT & # 39; the &...

Terry Crews calls & # 39; AGT & # 39; the & # 39; best experience I've had & # 39; after the crash exit of Gabrielle Union

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Terry Crews did not defend Gabrielle Union when he learned of his shot from America & # 39; s Got Talent, and he is not doing it now, and calls the program "the best experience,quot; he has ever had.

A slap in the face.

Speaking to US Weekly, he denied the Union's racial and sexual discrimination claims, and said: "It just wasn't my experience," said the host of the NBC series, 51, exclusively on Thursday, January 23. It was the best experience I had. I ever had in my whole life. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©