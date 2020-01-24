Terry Crews calls & # 39; AGT & # 39; the & # 39; best experience I've had & # 39; after the crash exit of Gabrielle Union

Terry Crews did not defend Gabrielle Union when he learned of his shot from America & # 39; s Got Talent, and he is not doing it now, and calls the program "the best experience,quot; he has ever had.

A slap in the face.

Speaking to US Weekly, he denied the Union's racial and sexual discrimination claims, and said: "It just wasn't my experience," said the host of the NBC series, 51, exclusively on Thursday, January 23. It was the best experience I had. I ever had in my whole life. "

He continued:

"When they talk about diversity, there was all the diversity on the set, everywhere. I've never been in a more diverse place in 20 years of entertainment, so what can I say?"

And this is from the man who claimed that black men did not support him when he came out with this story #metoo …

Several high profile celebrities have already called the network for their handling in Union. They reportedly fired Union after he complained that guest star Jay Leno made a racially insensitive joke, the contestants' misunderstanding and constantly told him that their hairstyles were "too black."

The network has already published a joint statement with the producers of the program, and an investigation was initiated into the incident on the accusations of the Union.