Taylor Swift's father feared for his safety after he criticized the Republican senator

%MINIFYHTMLc3eef3b3c607d8ee2949e817998f03c411% %MINIFYHTMLc3eef3b3c607d8ee2949e817998f03c412%

WENN / Avalon

In her Netflix documentary & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Lover & # 39; He stood firm to make clear his political stance despite being warned not to do so due to a possible violent reaction.

Up News Info –

Taylor SwiftThe singer's father feared for the life of the singer when he spoke openly against the Tennessee senator Marsha blackburn during the midterm elections of 2018.

After years of avoiding controversial issues, Taylor made it clear that she was a defender of women's and gay rights and a fervent Democrat when she faced Blackburn, and in her new Netflix documentary. "Miss americana", director Lana Wilson it captures the moment when the "Love Story" star told her parents that she was becoming political, despite the warnings of the publicists, who feared they would attack her as Dixie Chicks they were when they spoke against the president George W. Bush.

The trio was expelled from the country's radio stations and former fans organized CD recording protests to show the group how much they disapproved of their comments, made during a concert in the United Kingdom.

%MINIFYHTMLc3eef3b3c607d8ee2949e817998f03c413% %MINIFYHTMLc3eef3b3c607d8ee2949e817998f03c414%

Speaking after the world premiere of "Miss American" at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Swift recalled the scene in which he talked about his plans with his parents and revealed that his father was terrified that something happened to her.

"My father has always been terrified of my safety since he was a child," he said. "The fact that my work involves standing on a stage and there are so many threats that we receive daily that nobody knows and we try to keep those things as secret as possible, but my dad is the one to see him (sic)."

"And for him it was all about & # 39; What could happen if you say this? If you say this, is my daughter in danger? Is this the moment I should have prevented it from happening? & # 39;"

But Taylor refused to go back, adding: "Our political opinions and our opinions are defined by what happens to us in our lives … Seeing what was happening in my home state, and it all culminated in a conversation with people who & # 39; has supported me wonderfully throughout my career, feeling very afraid for my safety … "

"Miss Americana" arrives on Netflix on January 31, 2020.