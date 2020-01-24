Taylor Swift will not attend the Grammys 2020 despite 3 nominations

George Pimentel / Getty Images
You will need to calm down when you hear this news about Taylor Swift.
ME! The news can confirm that Taylor will not be in the Grammy 2020 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old had a surprise performance at the awards ceremony, but that clearly will not happen.
the Lover The singer is just one of the many artists who were nominated for an award at the Sunday show. It is ready for the song of the year, the best pop vocal album and the best pop solo album, all categories that face stiff competition.
In general, the Grammys 2020 are destined to be one of the most talked about shows in the history of the Recording Academy. In recent days, it has been plagued with reports of discrimination, that is, of the CEO Deborah Dugan. His lawyers claim that the Recording Academy used "tactics reminiscent of those deployed by people who defend Harvey weinstein".
Meanwhile, the Recording Academy is conducting its own investigation into Dugan, who is the subject of a "formal complaint of misconduct by a senior female member."
That said, dozens of stars will go to the Grammy Awards on Sunday to present, present or win big. Ariana Grande, Demi lovato, Camila Cabello, Billie eilish, Blake shelton Y gwen Stefani, Jonas brothers, Lizzo, Aerosmith Y Run DMC, Tyler the creator, Rosalia, Charlie Wilson, HIS. Y Bonnie Raitt All advertise themselves as artists, so there will be no shortage of entertainment, even in the absence of T. Swift.
For all the details about the Sunday night show, see our Grammys guide here.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!