Taylor Swift will not attend the Grammys 2020 despite 3 nominations

You will need to calm down when you hear this news about Taylor Swift.

ME! The news can confirm that Taylor will not be in the Grammy 2020 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old had a surprise performance at the awards ceremony, but that clearly will not happen.

the Lover The singer is just one of the many artists who were nominated for an award at the Sunday show. It is ready for the song of the year, the best pop vocal album and the best pop solo album, all categories that face stiff competition.

In general, the Grammys 2020 are destined to be one of the most talked about shows in the history of the Recording Academy. In recent days, it has been plagued with reports of discrimination, that is, of the CEO Deborah Dugan. His lawyers claim that the Recording Academy used "tactics reminiscent of those deployed by people who defend Harvey weinstein".