Taylor Swift opens up about her past eating disorder in a new documentary

Taylor Swift's new Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss American It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week. And, in the movie, the 30-year-old singer opens up about her past struggles with an eating disorder that made her starve to death after seeing pictures of unflattering paparazzi.

The Grammy winner says out loud while the photographers wait for her outside her door that it is not good for her to see pictures of her every day.

Lana Wilson's excellent Taylor Swift documentary is, among other things, the eternal story of someone who wants the approval of strangers * and * a Twitter account. me # Sundance2020 MISS AMERICANA review: https://t.co/uzheva80CM pic.twitter.com/1voFDv78zl – David Ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 24, 2020

"It has only happened a few times, and I am not proud of it." A picture of me in which I feel it looked like my belly was too big, or … someone said that I looked pregnant … and that will cause me to starve a little, just stop eating, "said Swift.

Along with the movie's premiere, Swift spoke exclusively with Variety on the document from his last cover story where he described his past relationship with food as "unhealthy." Swift explained that his relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that applied to everything else in his life, that he was registering something as "good,quot; when he was slapped on the head and recorded something as "bad,quot; when he received the punishment.

the You need to calm down The singer described a time when she was only 18 years old and a magazine asked if she was pregnant because she had worn an outfit that made her lower stomach look "not flat."

That, for Swift, registered as punishment. However, he thought that walking on the set of a photo shoot and being able to adapt to the sample size was a "pat on the head."

Swift explained that after recording those experiences enough times, you begin to accommodate everything in your life towards praise and punishment, including your own body.

Lost in a film scene with Taylor Swift at the premiere of Sundance of MISS AMERICANA pic.twitter.com/pCrET90mkf – Netflix Film @ Sundance (@NetflixFilm) January 24, 2020

Eventually, Swift's attempts to starve to death ended up affecting her during her 1989 world tour in 2015. He explained that he thought he was supposed to feel like he was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it.

Three years later, she was in her Reputation tour around the stadium, and finally realized that eating food gave her energy and strengthened her.

Taylor Swift says she still feels uncomfortable talking about her eating disorder, her body image and her relationship with food. And, I wasn't even sure I wanted to discuss it in the documentary.

He finally decided that it made sense because of how director Lana Wilson tells the story.

Taylor Swift: Miss American premieres on January 31 on Netflix.



