Taylor Swift opens up about her fight with eating disorder

In her new Netflix documentary & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Love Story & # 39; He addresses his unhealthy relationship with the food triggered by Internet trolls.

Taylor Swift has opened up about his struggle with an eating disorder in his new Netflix documentary "Miss americana".

The 30-year-old singer talked about her problems with food in the film, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night, January 23, 2020, explaining that sometimes the comments of the trolls about their appearance They led her to "starve a little." little bit."

"(If I could see) a picture of me in which I feel it looked like my belly was too big, or … someone said that I looked pregnant … and that will make me starve a little, just stop eating ", said.

In addition to explaining why he had decided to speak publicly about his eating disorder, Taylor told Variety that he was the director of the film. Lana Wilson who made him realize that "it made sense" as part of the documentary.

"I didn't know if I was going to feel comfortable talking about body image and the things I've been through in terms of how unhealthy it has been for me: my relationship with food and all that over the years" . She explained.

"But the way Lana tells the story, it really makes sense. I'm not as articulate as it should be on this subject because there are many people who could speak in a better way. But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food it was exactly the same psychology that applied to everything else in my life: if they slapped me on the head, I would record it as good. If they gave me a punishment, I would register it as bad. "

"I remember that when I was 18, it was the first time I had appeared on the cover of a magazine," he continued. "And the headline was like & # 39; Pregnant at age 18? & # 39; And it was because I had used something that made the lower part of my stomach not look flat. So I registered it as a punishment. And Then I went into a photo shoot and was in the locker room and someone who worked in a magazine said, "Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit in the sample sizes. Usually, we have to make modifications to the dresses, but we can get them off the track and put them on! "And I saw it as a slap on the head. You register it enough times and begin to accommodate everything related to praise and praise. punishment, including your own body. "

However, Taylor added that he has been able to conquer his eating disorder enough that he is now "really happy", despite the difficult times his loved ones have recently passed, including his mother's brain tumor diagnosis.

"I know that many bad things have happened recently, many really difficult things that my family is going through and a lot of opposition and pressure or repression of one kind or another," he said. "But in reality I am very happy. Because I choose and choose now, for the most part, what matters deeply to me. And I think that made a big difference."