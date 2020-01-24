Taylor Swift details past fight with eating disorder in Netflix Doc

Dipasupil Day / GC Image
Taylor Swift He's not holding anything back on his new Netflix documentary.
After the premiere of Taylor Swift: Miss American At the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, the "Lover,quot; singer revealed that she struggled with eating disorders in the past. By crediting the intrusive and frequent scrutiny of the paparazzi of their appearance by causing them to develop an "unhealthy,quot; relationship with food, he admitted that there were times that he even "starved to death."
His fight is documented in the movie "raw and emotionally revealing," where Swift is seen surrounded by a sea of photographers when he leaves his apartment. With a voiceover, he says: "It's not good for me to see pictures of me every day." Then, she shared moments when seeing an unflattering image of herself made her lose weight.
"It has only happened a few times, and I am not proud of it," Swift continued. "A picture of me in which I feel it looked like my belly was too big, or … someone said I looked pregnant … and that will make me starve a little, just stop eating."
Before the movie premiere, Swift had remembered a sensational story that claimed she was pregnant at age 18 due to the structure of her outfit during an interview with Variety.
"I remember how, when I was 18, it was the first time it appeared on the cover of a magazine," he told the store. "And the headline was like,quot; Pregnant at 18? "And it was because I had used something that made the lower part of my stomach not look flat. So I just recorded it as a punishment."
"And then I went into a photo shoot and was in the dressing room and someone who worked in a magazine said:" Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit in the sample sizes. Usually, we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can get them off the runway and put them on! & # 39; "he continued. "And I saw it as a pat on the head. You register it enough times and begin to accommodate the praise and punishment, including your own body."
This idea of being punished and rewarded also translated into the way he saw food. She added: "And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that applied to everything else in my life: if they slapped me on the head, I registered it as good. If they gave me a punishment, I registered it so bad. "
Still on the subject of her disorder and the negative effect of the media on her mental health, Swift also discussed how challenging it was to be honest about her struggles for body image, and noted that she was initially reluctant to share that part of her with the world. .
"I didn't know if I was going to feel comfortable talking about body image and the things I've been through in terms of how unhealthy it has been for me: my relationship with food and all that over the years,quot; . She explained. "But the way that (director) Wool (Wilson) Tell the story, it really makes sense. I am not as articulate as I should be on this subject because there are many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience. "
"I think I've never wanted to talk about it before, and now I feel quite uncomfortable about it," he continued. "But in the context of everything I was doing or not doing in my life, I think it makes sense to,quot; have it in the movie. "
Taylor Swift: Miss American It will be available to broadcast from January 31.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.