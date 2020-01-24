Taylor Swift details past fight with eating disorder in Netflix Doc

Taylor Swift He's not holding anything back on his new Netflix documentary.

After the premiere of Taylor Swift: Miss American At the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, the "Lover,quot; singer revealed that she struggled with eating disorders in the past. By crediting the intrusive and frequent scrutiny of the paparazzi of their appearance by causing them to develop an "unhealthy,quot; relationship with food, he admitted that there were times that he even "starved to death."

His fight is documented in the movie "raw and emotionally revealing," where Swift is seen surrounded by a sea of ​​photographers when he leaves his apartment. With a voiceover, he says: "It's not good for me to see pictures of me every day." Then, she shared moments when seeing an unflattering image of herself made her lose weight.

"It has only happened a few times, and I am not proud of it," Swift continued. "A picture of me in which I feel it looked like my belly was too big, or … someone said I looked pregnant … and that will make me starve a little, just stop eating."