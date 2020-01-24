Taraji P. Henson confirms that the split & # 39; Empire & # 39; It is in process

%MINIFYHTML110ee1f2ca71eeb727444a45cb0605e111% %MINIFYHTML110ee1f2ca71eeb727444a45cb0605e112%

Cookie Lyon painter is shy when asked in a television interview about the rumors derived from the hip-hop drama, but mocks that "everything is coming out of roses."

Actress Taraji P. Henson has hinted at his step in "Empire"It is far from over in the middle of reports suggesting that she has achieved her own spin-off.

The star portrays the family matriarch Cookie Lyon in Lee Daniels& # 39; successful hip-hop drama series, which is currently in the middle of its sixth and final season, but recent rumors have indicated that Henson will continue to play his character bigger than life in a new parallel project, and is not denying the claim (is.

When asked about the possibility of facing his own spin-off of the Empire, he said timidly to the US breakfast program "Today"," I mean, it could be, I don't know. Some things I can't talk about. "

Then, Henson tried to change the topic of conversation, looking at a bouquet of flowers on a table next to her and commenting: "Oh, these are pretty. What is this?"

But when guest host Maria Shriver He commented: "I think she just said something," Henson tried to minimize her actions, insisting: "I didn't say anything, I said flowers are (pretty)."

The Oscar nominee then dropped her biggest track so far, and added: "I said everything is coming out roses!" while she exaggerated a nod to the camera.

"I didn't say anything, I didn't do it!" she teased.

Henson's interview arises weeks after the head of the Fox network Michael Thorn admitted that the issue had been discussed with the creators of "Empire" Daniels and Danny Strong – although there were no firm plans.

"We have talked about it, but there has been no release and there have been no agreements," Thorn said. "Would we like to keep Taraji in our air as long as possible? Of course!"