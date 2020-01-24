Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior all ready to enter the club of 200 million rupees

Tanhaji by Ajay Devgn: The Unsung Warrior, as the title suggests, is based on Tanhaji Malusare, who was Shivaji's right hand. The unrecognized hero is an example of Maratha's value in the history of India. The film began its trip at the box office high and has maintained a strong control since then.

Two weeks after the movie's release and shows no signs of slowing down. Yesterday, the film managed to gather Rs. Rs 7.02 million bringing the total collections to a whopping Rs. 197 crore. With the movie all ready to enter the Rs. Rs 200 million club today will be one of the fastest Bollywood movies to do so. He managed to accomplish this feat in a span of 15 days.

Talking more about the film, besides Ajay, it also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. While Kajol plays Savitribai, Ajay's wife on the screen, Saif puts on the character of Udaybhan Singh Rathore.