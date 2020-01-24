Suspicious incendiary attack in the East Jerusalem mosque | News

%MINIFYHTML8bf19e25e499a72841b2007cb1e00e8011% %MINIFYHTML8bf19e25e499a72841b2007cb1e00e8012%

Israeli police launched a human hunt after an apparent arson, accompanied by graffiti in the Hebrew language, at a mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Police were summoned to a mosque in Beit Safafa, in Jerusalem, after a report of arson in one of the rooms of the building and sprayed with graffiti on a nearby wall outside the building," a police statement said Friday .

No one was injured in the incident, police said. There was damage in an interior prayer room, but the structure was not damaged.

"A large-scale search is under way in Jerusalem," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP news agency.

"We believe the incident took place overnight. We are looking for suspects."

The spokesman did not say if the police saw him as a hate crime.

Graffiti, seen by an AFP journalist, contained the name of Kumi Ori, a small outpost in the northern West Bank occupied by Israel.

One part said: "Demolition (for) Jews? Demolition of enemies!" An apparent reference to the dismantling of outposts of settlers in the West Bank.

Attack of & # 39; price tag & # 39;

Israel captured and occupied East Jerusalem along with the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians want both areas as part of their future state.

All settlements on occupied Palestinian lands are considered illegal under international law, but Israel distinguishes between those that it has approved and those that have not.

Israeli Arab lawmaker Osama Saadi told the AFP news agency that Friday's incident looked like a "price,quot; attack, a euphemism for hate crimes motivated by Jewish nationalists who generally attack Palestinian property in revenge for attacks against Israelis or Israeli government movements against unauthorized posts like Kumi Ori

"The settlers not only wrote words, they also burned the place and burned a Koran," said Saadi, who lives in the area.

In December, more than 160 cars were destroyed in the Shuafaat neighborhood in east Jerusalem, with scribbled anti-Arab slogans nearby.

The slogans said "Arabs = enemies,quot;, "There is no place in the country for enemies,quot; and "When the Jews are stabbed we do not remain silent."

The attackers were described by a local resident as "masked settlers."