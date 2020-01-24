Steph Houghton signs a new two-year contract with Manchester City | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5728d84261d31e688564905fa105600711% %MINIFYHTML5728d84261d31e688564905fa105600712%







Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 31-year-old is now engaged with the women's Super League team until the end of the 2021/22 season.

After signing his new agreement, Houghton said: "I am really delighted. I have been here for six years and they have made me feel at home: this is my club and I have enjoyed so many incredible memories here, so far.

"I have seen the club from the beginning, when we only had five professional players, and I have seen that the club became the best club in England and, if not in Europe."

"Both on and off the field, the club has developed me as a player and as a person, having the people around us, the incredible facilities and the stadium."

"It is a special place for me and my family in Manchester now. It was a fairly easy decision. My only thought was to have my future here for years to come and I am very happy."

The city's female soccer boss, Gavin Makel, added: "We are delighted that Steph has compromised his future with Manchester City."

"She has been an integral member not only of the team, but of the club in general since our reform six years ago and her efforts go well beyond her performances in the field."

"His leadership skills are second to none and he never ceases to surprise everyone here in Manchester City with his passion, drive and hunger to improve."

Houghton has played 160 times for City since signing with Arsenal in 2014.

At that time, she helped three League Cups, two FA Cups and a league title.