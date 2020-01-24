Stassi Schroeder wants to have a wedding in court. He also exposes Scheana Marie for calling the paparazzi alone!

Stassi Schroeder has confirmed that he agreed to have his wedding filmed in the Vanderpump Rules. However, she regrets turning it into a destination wedding.

Beau Clark and Stassi are ready to say their "yes, I want,quot; in Rome, Italy, but have had difficulty securing a place due to the filming authorization they must obtain.

She talked about the frustrating situation in the first podcast of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.

Hate I hate him and I wish we never decided (to hold a wedding 5,000 miles away) and I would like to go to court. And nobody in Italy likes (television) apparently. Nobody wants to sign that the Vanderpump Rules are published. It's a nightmare. & # 39;

He added that Beau is no longer excited about the wedding because of the amount of stress he has caused. The cast director even said that he wanted her to tell Bravo not to film it, but that she can't because television is her life.

In another interesting fact of the recorded conversation, Stassi revealed that she has been guilty of calling the paparazzi herself and did so when she and her ex-boyfriend broke up.

‘It was when Patrick (Meager) left me on our anniversary the day before our trip to Mexico and I thought you knew what? I look hot on this trip, I feel skinny, I need you to see how hot I looked, so I said, "Paparazzi, here I am!"

He also exposed Scheana Marie for doing the same thing too recently.

"You know who does that, Scheana does it when she goes to Hawaii."

Lala intervened to notice that Scheana also does it when she goes to Disneyland.

In both places of vacations it was seen with the stars of Bachelor Nation Robby Hayes and Demario Jackson.

