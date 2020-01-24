Sports rooms managed by the Council & # 39; need urgent investment & # 39 ;, find new report | News News

%MINIFYHTMLfb2f95a556a89d4fb6b34b181d6a250711% %MINIFYHTMLfb2f95a556a89d4fb6b34b181d6a250712%







Almost two thirds of the sports halls managed by the council in England are outdated

According to the new findings revealed by the Local Government Association (LGA), almost two-thirds of the sports halls managed by the council in England are outdated and urgently need government investments.

The figures, compiled by Sport England and published by the LGA, reveal that up to 63 percent of sports halls and swimming pools are over 10 years old. Almost a quarter of all sports halls and swimming pools have not been renovated in more than 20 years.

The LGA, which represents the councils in England and Wales, is asking the government to introduce a funding fund of £ 500 million so that the councils "redesign, update and renew the facilities to the necessary standard to support healthy and active communities. and transform the health of the nation. "

But, in response, the government says it is investing more than £ 500 million in community facilities over the next decade to support a possible UK and Ireland World Cup nomination in 2030.

The LGA states that, before the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, greater investment will lead to "more active communities and will drive efforts to address childhood obesity, loneliness and mental health challenges."

"With a desperately necessary investment, the councils can improve our leisure facilities and help use the next Commonwealth Games to inspire our communities to be healthier and more active," says Councilor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, president of the Board of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the LGA.

"Local leisure facilities play a vital role in ensuring that our communities remain healthy, but many urgently need to be updated and renovated. The leisure facilities managed by the Council provide thousands of people and families with access to gyms, swimming pools and opportunities Affordable exercise otherwise would not have done so.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson says the councils can use the next Commonwealth Games to inspire communities

"Insufficient investment has meant that many councils have not been able to provide the necessary reforms to some obsolete sports facilities.

"Where reforms have been possible, it has been shown that they save an average of £ 500,000 a year, so the investment pays for itself, in addition to improving the health and well-being of residents and helping to meet our climate goals."

The LGA says that the leisure facilities managed by the council, which include swimming pools, gyms, soccer fields and sports halls, are vital for local communities, as they contribute to physical and mental well-being.

They believe that the NHS "spends hundreds of millions a year to treat preventive diseases that could have been avoided by accessing active facilities."

But the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) has said that it remains "completely committed,quot; to improve active participation.

"We are fully committed to helping people stay active and stay active," said a DCMS spokesman. Sky sports news.

"Since 2012, the government and Sport England have invested more than 200 million pounds of treasure and lottery to help build or develop state-of-the-art health and leisure facilities across the country.

"We have also placed an investment of £ 550 million in community sports facilities over the next 10 years at the center of our plans to support a possible 2030 World Cup offer from the United Kingdom and Ireland."