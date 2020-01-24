Sports events in China canceled by coronavirus outbreak | News News

%MINIFYHTMLe35e2bdd46e3fb2a2842f18d040ac47511% %MINIFYHTMLe35e2bdd46e3fb2a2842f18d040ac47512%





The coronavirus has killed 26 people in China

%MINIFYHTMLe35e2bdd46e3fb2a2842f18d040ac47513% %MINIFYHTMLe35e2bdd46e3fb2a2842f18d040ac47514%

A series of sporting events have been canceled in China, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Olympic qualifying events in boxing and women's football were to be held next month in Wuhan, but both have been canceled.

So far, 26 people have died from the outbreak in China and more than 880 have been infected.

The virus can cause pneumonia and symptoms include cough, breathing difficulties and fever.

In the United Kingdom, flights from China are now being monitored.

The GB Basketball team will be heading to the country next month for their qualifiers for Tokyo 2020. At the moment, they continue as planned.