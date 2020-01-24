Home Technology SpaceX releases preliminary results from Crew Dragon abort test

SpaceX releases preliminary results from Crew Dragon abort test

By
shravan kumar apparigani
-
0
1

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is offloaded from the company’s recovery ship, Go Searcher, after returning to Port Canaveral on Jan. 19 following an in-flight launch escape demonstration. Credit: SpaceX
Data from the Jan. 19 in-flight launch escape demonstrati…
%%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©