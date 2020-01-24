South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

Zak Crawley scored his inaugural test half a century before England stuttered at 192-4 on stumps on a weather-affected day in his attempt for a series victory over South Africa in Johannesburg.

Crawley (66) shared a 107-run position with opening partner Dom Sibley (44) after Joe Root made the bold move to the bat after winning the draw, despite the persistent rain that eliminated the entire session of the morning.

South Africa was domesticated with the ball from the beginning, the Anrich Nortje goalkeeper who hit Crawley flush with the helmet in a rare moment of aggression, and visibly lacked the spark and speed of the suspended Kagiso Rabada.

But the Proteas defended themselves after tea with the wickets of Sibley, Crawley Joe Denly (27) and Ben Stokes (2), as England suffered a 4-50 collapse before Root (25th) and Ollie Pope (22nd) They directed their side towards the closing, which occurred early after the bad light, with an uninterrupted stand of 35 races, during which Root obtained the 500,000th test of England.

South Africa must win the final test to win a series draw and avoid falling to the consecutive defeats of the test series to England, having lost 2-1 in 2015-16 when Sir Alastair Cook was in charge of tourists .

Cook's successor, Root, says winning this series would be the best achievement of his tenure with 11 England players affected by a disease during the tour and starter Rory Burns (ankle ligaments) and sailor James Anderson (broken rib) suffering injuries that end the series.

Crawley has been the beneficiary of the injury inflicted by Burns football before the second test in Cape Town and scored impressively throughout the wicket when he passed fifty for the first time in his fourth test.

Crawley and Sibley completed the first opening stand of 100 races in England since Cook and Keaton Jennings faced 103 against India in Chennai in December 2016, but the association should have broken in 41.

Vernon Philander, who was playing his 64th and last test before joining Somerset in a Kolpak deal, caused Sibley to be caught by retired Temba Bavuma in the ravine, but he overcame when he delivered the ball when the batter got a postponement on the 12, since he had canceled a trapped dismissal on 10.

Philander finally claimed a wicket after tea when Crawley made a balloon with a ball that slid back, the second of two quick wickets at the start of the final session with the fast left arm Beuran Hendricks that made Sibley catch the leg. next to Kock's Quinton wicketkeeper.

Pieter Malan then shed a difficult opportunity to cover himself with one hand, which would have eliminated Denly by four and the same batter was also caught by Dwaine Pretorius on the 25th short distance before his febrile innings ended when he blew Dane Paterson to That will slide.

Stokes then experienced a strange failure with the bat when he beat Nortje for having completed his 1,000th test race against South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen faced his third capture, had already bagged Crawley and Denly, and Stokes visibly angry before walk. the tunnel.

England was playing with the idea of ​​playing its fastest players, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, in tandem in Johannesburg, but Archer failed a late fitness test on his right elbow, as he missed a third test match in a row, after losing the victories too. in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

England left out the spinner Dom Bess, despite his five wicket tour in Port Elizabeth last week, with sailor Chris Woakes delivered his first start of the series in the only change of visitors.

Watch the second day of the fourth Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 on Saturday morning.