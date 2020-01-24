South Africa baby deaths: parents say hospital hides information | South Africa News

%MINIFYHTML31da7ff46fb4c97c94a5588e2a4e37ed11% %MINIFYHTML31da7ff46fb4c97c94a5588e2a4e37ed12%

Dueling parents in the largest city in South Africa are accusing hospital managers of hiding information about the death of their newborn babies.

The Johannesburg hospital blames drug-resistant bacteria.

Government critics say maternity deaths highlight the lack of funds in the public health system.

Haru Mutasa from Al Jazeera reports.