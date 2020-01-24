Slash attributed changes in the music industry to the uncertainty about the new album of Guns N & # 39; Roses

%MINIFYHTMLb34c7170478b543468140d1af76a966f11% %MINIFYHTMLb34c7170478b543468140d1af76a966f12%

In weighing the future music plans of the rock band, the lead guitarist admits in a new interview that while "things are happening", there is "no definitive answer about anything".

Rocker Slash has confessed Guns N Roses "They are not really sure" about their future musical plans, as they are exploring all the new ways of consuming music in 2020.

The creator of hits "Welcome to the Jungle" spoke with Guitars.com, where he discussed the possibility of listening to new music from the band and admitted that "there is no definitive answer about anything and I will limit myself to that."

"Things are happening, but there are no details."

Reflecting on how the release of new music has changed for artists since the heyday of the group, the star, real name Saul Hudson, added: "More than anything, it is because of the nature of the industry at this time."

"It's like, how do you want to do this? I mean there is material and there is recording and it's not happening, but we're not really sure what we're doing with that right now."

When the interviewer pointed out that the music industry is "very different" than when the band released their latest album, Chinese Democracy of 2008, of which Slash was absent, agreed, adding: "There are a handful of people who said : & # 39; Yes, make a recording and go to the old school. " And there are a handful of people who say: "We don't even know what it is to buy a disc!"

While there are no solid plans for the new music, the stars of "Paradise City" are heading to Europe later this year for a 13-date tour in stadiums and festivals, which will begin on May 20 in Lisbon.