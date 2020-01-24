Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal at the Street Dancer 3D projection

Rowing D & # 39; Souza is back with another dance movie. This time he has Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead roles. The movie titled Street Dancer 3D is about a dance battle between street dancers. The chemistry of Shraddha and Varun was much appreciated by many in the ABCD2 of Remo. Now, with Street Dancer 3D coming to theaters today, the excitement among the public has doubled. Last night a special screening of the film was made in Mumbai. Friends and colleagues came to support the team.

Our lenses broke like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D & # 39; Souza, David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Varun Sharma, Ellie Avram, Nushrat Bharucha, Bhushan Kumar, Rakulpreet Singh, Rhea Chakrabort and Sophie Chkortorty, Sophie Chkortorty and Sophie Chkortorty several others in the special screening. Varun's family came in to support the star. His mother, Lali Dhawan, his father David Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, were at his side on his big day. Check out the photos below.