Shooting in Germany leaves at least 6 dead

BERLIN – An armed man killed at least six people and wounded several others on Friday in a small town in southwestern Germany, before being arrested, local police said.

The shooting in Rot am See, a city in the state of Baden-Württemberg, arose from a domestic dispute, police said, adding that they believe the gunman was related to the victims.

"At this point, we suspect it was only one perpetrator," said Rudolf Biehlmaier, a police spokesman in Aalen, a nearby city.

Two people were seriously injured in the attack, which occurred around 12:45 p.m., police said.