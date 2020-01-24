Shooting his shot! Tyler Cameron says he would go right through Jennifer Garner in Tinder

%MINIFYHTML864f473b6dc7cf2f55fda44b03a237d211% %MINIFYHTML864f473b6dc7cf2f55fda44b03a237d212%

The student of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; 26, who previously dated model Gigi Hadid, seems to hit the 47-year-old actress with a flirty Instagram comment, telling her that she would hit her in Tinder regardless of the screen. image.

Tyler cameron He has set his eyes on Jennifer Garner. Months after separating from the supermodel Gigi Hadid"High school"Alum made an open pass in the"Mint"star after she participated in a viral meme inspired by Dolly partonThe photo collage that best represents it on the different social media platforms.

On Wednesday, January 22, the actress plays Sydney Bristow in "Alias"She uploaded her own version on Instagram. She chose a photo of her in business attire for LinkedIn, a smiling photo of herself in a checkered shirt for Facebook, a glamorous look for Instagram and a photo of her in a surf top and bikini Tinder funds.

It wasn't until Garner responded to the criticism of a fan that Cameron made his move. When the fan told the 47-year-old actress that she should have "changed the instagram and tinder photos," he replied ingeniously: "Shoot, is that why nobody happens?" His response led the 26-year-old reality star to write: "@ jennifer.garner, I'm still sliding to the right."

The flirty comment of Cameron in the "Elektra"The actress got positive reactions from fans. One commented:" @ tylerjcameron3 I thought I was excited about Jen Aniston and Pitt, BUT I'm here for this. "Another wrote:" @ tylerjcameron3 @ jennifer.garner Tylifer Forever. "A third exclaimed ., "@ tylerjcameron3 Shoot your shot!"

Although many were excited about the interaction, there were others who expressed their disagreement with the fact that Cameron hit Garner. One pointed out: "@ tylerjcameron3 baby, she's sooo above your salary grade darling." Another asked: "@ tylerjcameron3, are you also trying to hit her?" A third in sarcastically declared: "@ tylerjcameron3 would slide right into meatloaf."

Garner has not yet responded to Cameron's flirtatious comment, but she reacted to the fact by Parton. After the country music icon left a "Perfect" note in the comments section of its publication, the "13 reaching 30"Star changed his legend to" Yes, ma'am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. "

Cameron has been romantically linked to Hadid after it was discovered that the two followed each other on Instagram in July 2019. They were seen together in August days after he had a night date with Hannah brown in his Los Angeles department. In October, however, it was reported that the romance failed and they went their separate ways.