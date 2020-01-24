Shishkin will prepare at Huntingdon in Sydney Banks | Racing news





Shishkin (yellow silks) on the way to victory

Nicky Henderson is seriously considering running Shishkin, Hurdle's favorite of the Supreme Novices at the Mansionbet Sidney Banks Novices Obstacle in Huntingdon.

The imposing castrated horse shot at the head of the bets for the first Cheltenham Festival game with a brilliant display in Newbury earlier this month.

That was his second exit on wood, and having been an early victim in his first career, Henderson is eager to give him another exit on February 8.

Speaking on the Cambridgeshire track on Friday, Henderson said: "I was thinking of coming here with Shiskin for the Sydney Banks.

"Two miles and three around here will not be a great test of endurance for him and will not be too daunting."

"That's the idea right now, anyway."

Henderson is still contemplating the Nodex Hunt of Sodexo Reynoldstown in Ascot on February 15 for Champ.

Champ seemed to have the persecution of the Dipper Novices at his mercy on New Year's Day, only to fall on the penultimate fence.

"Champ studied this morning and we are still thinking about Reynoldstown, but we will see what there is," Henderson said.