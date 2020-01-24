Shannon Courtenay: Katie Taylor? I'm doing things my way & # 39; | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML0830059120579f5bc35738c392a22e4b11% %MINIFYHTML0830059120579f5bc35738c392a22e4b12%

& # 39; I will become a world champion & # 39;

Shannon Courtenay insists that his boxing career is "doing things the hard way,quot; because he doesn't possess Katie Taylor's Olympic credentials.

The Irishman Taylor won the Olympic gold and since then he has gone 15-0 as a professional, becoming an undisputed lightweight champion and then adding super light gold.

Courtenay's professional career began in 2019 and so far has accumulated five victories.

"I don't compare or pretend to be like anyone else because I have my own chapter and travel," Courtenay said when asked about Taylor.

"But she's an inspiration. If it wasn't for Katie, I wouldn't be here because she has paved the way."

"Thanks to her, I am on a massive platform because female boxing is taken more seriously.

"But I'm on my own trip. She has an Olympic record, I don't have an Olympic record, so I'm doing things the hard way."

"I didn't come to the table with a gold medal around my neck or with 100 fan fights. I'm doing things my way."

0:37 Look at this great KO from Courtenay Look at this great KO from Courtenay

Courtenay has signed with promoter Eddie Hearn & # 39; s Matchroom Boxing and all his fights have been on major posters, including the bill Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis.

"I am learning to deal with the moments of pressure now, so when I get up to fight for world titles I will get used to that atmosphere," he said.

"I am not ignorant, I am not ready for a world title now. I am a work in progress. I will continue to improve and learn and, someday, I will be world champion."

Johnny Nelson, from Sky Sports, added: "You are seeing a slow improvement. People enter boxercise just to keep fit. What a great way to attract people to the fighting game: look at what Shannon is doing as a professional."

"It's about gradual and slow improvement, discipline. That's how you get a fan base."

"It's not just physical, it's about preparing yourself mentally so that when you prepare for a big fight you don't get distracted by all the things that surround you."