Several dead, hundreds injured when the earthquake hits eastern Turkey | Turkey News

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 shook a sparsely populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 18 people, injuring more than 500 and leaving about 30 trapped in the remains of collapsed buildings, Turkish officials said.

Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were sent to the affected areas, working in the dark with spotlights under the freezing cold, and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the troops were waiting to help.

Hundreds of residents were left homeless or with damaged homes.

Television images showed that rescuers removed an injured person from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Gezin district, in the eastern province of Elazig.

It is believed that around 30 were trapped inside collapsed structures in Elazig province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who traveled to the affected area along with Soylu, said 13 people were killed in Elazig, including two people who suffered heart attacks, and five others died in Malatya.

A total of 553 people were injured, including 11 who were in serious condition.

Some 30 buildings had collapsed due to the earthquake in the two provinces, according to Murat Kurum, the environment minister.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that all measures were being taken to "ensure that the earthquake that occurred in Elazig and felt in many provinces is overcome with the least amount of losses."

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 pm local time (17:55 GMT), at a depth of 6.7 km (4.1 miles) near the city of Sivrice in Elazig, said the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management, or AFAD. It was followed by several replicas, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

Elazig is located about 750 km (465 miles) east of the capital, Ankara.

People in Elazig whose homes were damaged or too afraid to enter, were transferred to student residences or sports centers in freezing conditions.

Elazig Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told NTV television that a fire broke out in a building in Sivrice, near the epicenter, but was quickly controlled.

Interior Minister Soylu was at an earthquake preparedness meeting when the earthquake struck.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the earthquake measured 6.5, while the US Geological Survey. UU. He gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, and said that the earthquake not only affected Turkey but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

Different earthquake monitoring centers often give different estimates.

NTV said the earthquake was felt in several Turkish provinces and sent people running outdoors in panic.

Turkey is at the top of two major faults and earthquakes are frequent. Two strong earthquakes hit northwest Turkey in 1999, killing about 18,000 people.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.