Seven best bets to reach the college football playoffs for the first time in 2020

LSU fulfilled its first appearance at the College Football Playoff this season.

The Tigers arrived in Oklahoma and Clemson for their first national championship of the PPC era. That refreshed the Playoff, at least for a year.

MORE: Here are the FBS training changes for 2020

It is still worth knowing that Clemson (5), Alabama (5), Oklahoma (4) and Ohio State (3) have combined for 17 of the 24 possible Playoff appearances, and those four schools will be popular teams to win their conferences in 2020.

So what schools could follow the example of LSU and make its first appearance in the Playoffs next season? We look at the seven best bets:

1. Penn State

The Nittany Lions have been close: they won the Big Ten championship in 2016 just to see the Buckeyes come in anyway. Penn State has been the closest competition to the three-time Big Ten defending champion, Ohio State, and James Franklin regains a list of talents next season with starting quarterback Sean Clifford and the best defensive player returning from the nation in Micah Parsons. The trip from October 3 to Michigan, where Frankin is 0-3, and the inevitable "Whiteout,quot; against Ohio State on October 24 will determine if Penn State can take the next step.

2. Florida

Dan Mullen has been based on consecutive New Year's Day Six wins, and now is the time to chase Georgia, which had huge losses in the 2020 NFL Draft, in the East SEC. Kyle Trask returns as quarterback, and the Gators have only four real games as visitors next season. Assuming this team can avoid a bump in the SEC East and eliminate LSU in a series in which the teams have split in the last four meetings, then the Georgia game will be there by October 31.

3. Auburn

Gus Malzahn has a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris, and it doesn't matter who calls the plays. Bo Nix, who beat Oregon and Alabama this season and made it interesting against Florida and LSU, will take the next step as a sophomore. Losses in the defensive inner line are a concern, but defensive coordinator Kevin Steele can work with the talent that surrounds him. The schedule is never easy, and next year they will travel to Georgia and Alabama.

4. Texas

Yes, we are back. We did it last year, and we are taking another homer hit with the Longhorns, who return Sam Ehlinger around a list that Tom Herman has built through recruitment. Eight of Texas losses are by eight points or less in the last two seasons. They are not that far away in a Big 12 conference that has seen Oklahoma without opposition for too long. They can run the games against LSU and Oklahoma in the first six weeks of 2020. All that is needed is a division there to stay on the hunt.

5. State of Oklahoma

The Cowboys will be the elegant team of the coming season next season based on the returns of FBS leader Chuba Hubbard and catcher Tylan Wallace. Field Marshal Spencer Sanders can work with that, and now it's up to Mike Gundy to get this team back to double-digit victories after compiling a 15-11 record in the last two seasons. Looking at the calendar, there is no reason why the state of Oklahoma should not be 6-0 when traveling to Oklahoma for a Bedlam edition on October 24. The final against Texas could determine if Oklahoma State also participates in the Big 12 championship game.

6. Michigan

Michigan stocks are low after double-barrel losses in Ohio State and Alabama to end the 2019 season. Jim Harbaugh enters the sixth year and still seeks to make his way to the Big Ten championship, and that could depend on which quarterback I won the initial work between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton. The list is still talented enough to run in the Big Ten East, and you'll have an idea if that is possible in the first game in Washington. A three-game stretch against Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State is brutal, but everything revolves around the trip to Ohio State on November 28. The Wolverines have not won at Ohio Stadium since 2000, when Drew Henson was the quarterback. The psychological cost of that losing streak of eight games for the Buckeyes must be broken before we can talk about Playoff.

7. Texas A,amp;M

Texas A,amp;M is 17-9 in the first two seasons of Jimbo Fisher, and seven of those losses went to the top 10 teams. The Aggies have improved through recruitment, and Kellen Mond returns as quarterback. The calendar is friendly both in non-conference (Abilene Christian, North Texas, Colorado, Fresno State) and in the cross games of the SEC East (South Carolina, Vanderbilt). It all comes down to the SEC West meat grinder against Auburn, LSU and Alabama. Fisher is 1-5 against those teams since he arrived at College Station.