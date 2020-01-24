Serena Williams surprises at the start of the Australian Open in the third round | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLabde61ad4270bde103871a8531762eaf11% %MINIFYHTMLabde61ad4270bde103871a8531762eaf12%

Serena Williams, once again, fails in her bid for a 24th Grand Slam record title.





Serena Williams was shocked to open the Australian Open to Qiang Wang of China

Serena Williams suffered her first outing of the Australian Open in 14 years, falling into a surprising defeat against Chinese Wang Qiang in a surprising surprise in the third round.

The bet of the great American for a 24th Grand Slam title of equal record with a 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 loss to Wang.

When they met at the US Open last summer, Wang won only one game and 15 points, but this time it was a completely different story, as the 27th seed claimed the victory of his life and left Williams' dreams in ruins.

When asked if Wang could believe what he had done, she simply replied: "Yes."

"I think my team always thought I could do it." "After the last time I did a really hard job on the court and off the court."

"During the second set I was a bit confused. I had to be calm. My mind always told me that I had to focus on each point and trust myself."

Williams continues to pursue a 24th singles Grand Slam title

Williams won his first tournament in three years in Auckland earlier this month and arrived in Melbourne with a certain intensity that seemed to indicate that he was ready to leave behind four recent Grand Slam final losses.

It would have been appropriate, meanwhile, for the 38-year-old woman to finally move to the level of Margaret Court in Melbourne, as the tournament marks the 50th anniversary of her Grand Slam calendar.

Wang is a much better player than he showed in New York, but few would have given the 28-year-old girl a good chance of reversing the result.

But, the more Williams couldn't get away from Wang, the more tension in his body grew.

The Chinese player broke the service in the ninth game of the first set and fulfilled it, but Williams showed how much he wanted to win the game at the beginning of the second.

Wang celebrates an impressive victory over Williams on Friday

A shot that hit the top of the net and fell to the ground caused the Americans to roar and clench their fists, the usual apology nowhere.

Wang glanced at his opponent, but kept his focus on directing the balls towards the corners and taking errors from his opponent.

There were many and, when Wang broke to lead 3-2 in the second set, it became clear that this was more than a wobble for the seven-time Melbourne champion.

Wang lost the opportunity to advance 5-2 but still had the opportunity to serve for the match with 5-4.

But the American-minded champion came into action and she played her best game of the game to break, securing herself with a right winner at the end of a 24-shot rally and holding her arms up to celebrate.

Williams is kind in defeat while shaking hands with Wang on the net

When the eighth seed won the tie-break comfortably, it seemed that the danger had been avoided, but Wang had other ideas and kept his nose in front during the third set.

He had the opportunity to break 5-3, but that was saved by Williams, who maintained the service comfortably to stay in the game with 4-5.

It was a different story two games later, however, the mistakes returned and offered two match points.

For the first time, tension turned Wang's arm into a leader, but a third chance came and this time Williams scored a setback.

63 percent serve first in 69 percent of first services won 60 percent of second services won 71 percent come back into play Five of six break points saved Three of the 12 break points earned 25 winners 20 unforced errors

