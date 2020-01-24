Serena Williams blames the Australian Open for a count of unforced errors | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML892abb757136b46e197ac3675d278db811% %MINIFYHTML892abb757136b46e197ac3675d278db812%

"I literally can't do that again. That's not professional. It's not great."





%MINIFYHTML892abb757136b46e197ac3675d278db813% %MINIFYHTML892abb757136b46e197ac3675d278db814% Serena Williams made 56 unforced errors when leaving the Australian Open

Serena Williams called herself "unprofessional,quot; after her attempt to obtain the 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open ended with a surprising defeat.

When they met at the US Open last summer, Wang Qiang of China won only one game and 15 points, but this time it was a completely different story, since the 27th seed claimed a 6-4, 6-7 ( 2-7), 7-5 victory.

But Williams made 56 unforced errors compared to 20 for his opponent, as he made his first exit from the Australian Open in 14 years.

"I just made too many mistakes to be a professional athlete today," said the 38-year-old. "If we were honest with ourselves, everything is on my shoulders. I lost that game. It's not about the tournament, it's just that I can't play like that. I literally can't do it again. That's not professional. It's not great."

I don't play just for fun. Losing is not really fun. Serena Williams

The American admitted that she thought she had done the hard work by winning the second set and said: "I was optimistic that I could win. I thought, & # 39; OK, now I finished this & # 39; honestly, I didn't think I was going . lose that match. "

When asked if defeats still hurt as much as they used to do now that she has so many other things in her life, Williams said: "I am a better actress. I am not happier than I was 10 years ago. But I just have to do it." ". I pretend I don't want to hit the wall, but I really do. "

Since winning Wimbledon in 2016, Serena Williams has left nine Grand Slam tournaments in which she has played. The 38-year-old has also lost in four Grand Slam finals since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

It was his first defeat in a hard court Grand Slam from here in 2006, and he will add fuel to those who believe a 24th title will remain difficult to achieve.

Williams is not one of those, and will have high hopes that Wimbledon and the US Open have reached the final in both events in 2018 and 2019.

"I definitely think or would not be on tour." "I don't play just for fun. Losing really isn't fun. It seems that I'm doing well in the last two Slams of the year. I've won them several times. Each one is definitely an opportunity for me to get out. There and win."

Qiang Wang celebrates the biggest victory of his career

While the focus was on Williams, this was a special day for Wang, particularly given what happened in New York last summer.

"I am really happy now," he said. "I always thought I could do this one day. I didn't know what day, but it will come today. I really worked hard in the offseason, so it was worth it."

Wang was trained for four years by former Australian great Peter McNamara, who died of cancer last summer.

"I always dream about him," he said. "I think he can see what I play today. He will take pride in me. I miss him."

