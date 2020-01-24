Selena Gomez remembers meeting Jennifer Aniston in a bathroom for the first time and talks to her – "My heart stopped!"

%MINIFYHTML95279a67d01e336050477471301fd37511% %MINIFYHTML95279a67d01e336050477471301fd37512%

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez have a very sweet friendship! The latter was invited to the Ellen DeGeneres show during the most recent episode, while Jen was a guest hostess and couldn't stop talking about the actress!

Selena also recalled the funny story of how the two first met and, as a result, it was in a bathroom!

Although they have been friends for a long time at this time, Selena still can't believe she is dating anything less than her idol, Rachel Green of FRIENDS!

During her appearance in Ellen, Selena remembered how they met at a bath party!

The singer and actress still remembers seeing the other celebrity in a black dress when they crossed and she was completely impressed!

Selena confessed that when she saw Jen, her "heart stopped,quot; and she wasted no time before running to her mother to tell her everything!

The 50-year-old actress then asks if it was nice during her meeting in the bathroom and Selena assured her that ‘You were fine. You were everything I wanted. "

Jen was really touched by Selena's sweet jokes and exclaimed: "Bless your heart."

In fact, from the moment the interview began, Selena said: ‘First of all, are you kidding? Rachel was my life! "

He then explained to the audience and Aniston how much Friends meant to her!

‘You know, what makes me so happy is that I watched it on channel 33 at 10:30 every Thursday night with my mother and I cried when the whole season ended. But what made me so happy is the fact that now people of my age and everyone else are simply obsessed (with the program) and it makes me very happy for you and the program because it's iconic. "



