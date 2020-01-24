Selena Gomez Fangirling about Jennifer Aniston is literally all of us

Where Selena Gomez go out with Jennifer Aniston.

The iconic friends alum served as guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday, and one of his guests was none other than the "Rare,quot; singer, who is a friends superfan

During your interview with The morning show star, Gomez revealed the weekly tradition of looking at her and her mother friends together and they shared the story of the first time he met Aniston.

"Rachel was my life!" He told the audience. "You know, what makes me so happy is that I watched it on Channel 33 at 10:30 every Thursday night with my mother, and I cried when the whole season ended. But what makes me so happy is that now the people my age and everyone else are simply obsessed, and that makes me very happy for you and the program because it's iconic. "

The two stars are good friends now, as Aniston revealed in the interview, but Gomez revealed that Aniston didn't even notice her when they met.