Selena Gomez Fangirling about Jennifer Aniston is literally all of us

Where Selena Gomez go out with Jennifer Aniston.
The iconic friends alum served as guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday, and one of his guests was none other than the "Rare,quot; singer, who is a friends superfan
During your interview with The morning show star, Gomez revealed the weekly tradition of looking at her and her mother friends together and they shared the story of the first time he met Aniston.
"Rachel was my life!" He told the audience. "You know, what makes me so happy is that I watched it on Channel 33 at 10:30 every Thursday night with my mother, and I cried when the whole season ended. But what makes me so happy is that now the people my age and everyone else are simply obsessed, and that makes me very happy for you and the program because it's iconic. "
The two stars are good friends now, as Aniston revealed in the interview, but Gomez revealed that Aniston didn't even notice her when they met.
To be fair, he noted that he had returned before he was as famous as he is now.
"You've always been so sweet," said Aniston. "You really are a true fan, and it's amazing. We've known each other for years. You've been to my house, we've eaten pizza!"
When mentioning his first meeting, Aniston added: "They told me to remember that we met for the first time in a bathroom."
As Gomez explained: "No one knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom in a black dress. And I think we were in Vanity fair, something event and I was there with my mother. "
"I went into the bathroom and saw you," continued the singer of "Look at her now." "And you were so kind. You just got out of the bathroom, you were coming back. My heart stopped, I got scared and ran to my mother and said," Oh, my God. I just saw Jennifer Aniston! " "
"I said hello?" The 50-year-old asked. "Did we have a courtesy?"
"No, you were busy," Gomez replied.
When Aniston replied: "Washing my hands, I hope."
As Gomez added: "Yes, you were fine. You were everything I wanted."
This interview was everything we Dear.
Of course, they were not only there to have fun with each other. Aniston congratulated the pop star for Rare debuting at number 1, then asked how everything felt.
As Gomez admitted: "I was very nervous. You really do not know what will happen, and receiving the criticism I have received has validated the fact that I know that I am a true artist and I work very hard." ".
As she added, "I worked hard for this." Aniston is a fan of the album, a particular song.
"I have to say, & # 39; Lose You To Love Me & # 39 ;, that's a very telling song," he shared. "And it's stressful when you're putting your heart out there. And yet, it always seems worthwhile because that's what people really respond to is your authenticity, your beauty and your honesty."
"Well, I appreciate it," Gomez replied. "And I think that was the point. You know, when I was younger, I felt it was a weakness to be vulnerable and share my heart with people. And I realized that everyone else seemed to be narrating my life for me, Then, Why don't I expose something that is my side of the story? It's not hateful or anything, it's just a beautiful moment to let go, and I was very, very proud of it. "
Can Gomez and Aniston meet every day from now on?
