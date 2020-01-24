See the evolution of the award-winning style of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande does not have problem Working a red carpet

The singer of "7 Rings,quot; has become a fashion superstar over the years, appearing in events with daring dresses and amazing monkeys. In recent years, Grande has shown that it can make any ensemble instantly elegant, from overalls to platinum slippers and "lufa,quot; dresses.

This weekend, Grande will receive five awards at the 2020 Grammys. The 26-year-old star is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Recording of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Performance Duo / Pop Group with Social house. While Grande did not attend last year's ceremony, the Sweetener The artist won her first Grammy victory in the 2019 awards ceremony in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

This year, Grande will bring her back to Grammys while she goes on stage to perform during the ceremony. So, this means that we are guaranteed to get another fierce set of Grande.