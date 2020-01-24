See the evolution of the award-winning style of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande does not have problem Working a red carpet
The singer of "7 Rings,quot; has become a fashion superstar over the years, appearing in events with daring dresses and amazing monkeys. In recent years, Grande has shown that it can make any ensemble instantly elegant, from overalls to platinum slippers and "lufa,quot; dresses.
This weekend, Grande will receive five awards at the 2020 Grammys. The 26-year-old star is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Recording of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Performance Duo / Pop Group with Social house. While Grande did not attend last year's ceremony, the Sweetener The artist won her first Grammy victory in the 2019 awards ceremony in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.
This year, Grande will bring her back to Grammys while she goes on stage to perform during the ceremony. So, this means that we are guaranteed to get another fierce set of Grande.
While we wait to see the outfits that Grande will wear on the red carpet and on the Grammys stage, we will look again at her evolution of style!
Check back the award-winning fashion history of Grande below! And be sure to watch their performance at the Grammy 2020 this Sunday!
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Glam girl
The star dazzles with a salmon pink dress at the MTV Movie Awards 2010. This look makes her vibrant red hair stand out!
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for VH1
Pretty pink
Looking like a Disney princess with her pastel pink mini dress, Grande looks majestic and majestic at the VH1 Do Something 2011 Awards.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Diva dear
The star stuns with a charming white mini dress at the 2011 Grammy Awards. Combines her simple but eye-catching outfit with shiny gold heels and delicate pieces of jewelry.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Hot hot hot
Looking like a modern Jessica Rabbit with her blinding red dress from Dolce & Gabbana, the singer dazzles at the 2013 American Music Awards.
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Vintage vibes
Serving fans the retro charm in their personalized Kenley Collins dress, the Scream queens Star looks perfectly polished at the 2013 Style Awards.
Mark Davis / Getty Images
Sun ray
The "Dangerous Woman,quot; singer shudders at the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2014. Matching the orange carpet, Grande wears a vibrant mini dress and combines it with white shoes and a whimsical bag.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Running in black
Ariana oozes with the old Hollywood glamor at the 2014 American Music Awards. She opts for a black lace dress to the floor of MT Costello.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS
Warm white
With a white dress with silver mesh I licked at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Grande shines as bright as the flashing lights on the red carpet.
Todd Williamson / Getty Images
Effortlessly elegant
Wearing a minidress with floral beads and peplum at the 2015 American Music Awards, Ari stuns in this piece by Giambattista Valli.
Images by Neil P. Mockford / GC
Blank vision
Ariana boldly chooses fashion with a completely white outfit on KISS FM in 2015. While most are afraid of getting dirty an outfit like that, the singer is not afraid to take that risk!
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
The inclination for pantsuits
Leaving the usual dress at the 2016 American Music Awards, the star opts for a sexy top with corset and elegant white pants.
CHRIS DELMAS / AFP / Getty Images
Oversized overalls
The actress wears a fresh and funky outfit in 2016 Hairspray Live! junket press. She sizzles in oversized overalls, a bralette and a dazzled choker necklace.
David Becker / Getty Images
Royal blues
Grande brings the heat to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Atelier Versace dress highlights her playful side with her exclusive cropped design and bright colors.
Humberto Carreno / INSTARimages.com
Winter wonderland
the Hairspray Live! The actress shows off her things in the streets of New York City with a cozy and cute outfit. Naturally, she is shaking her thigh boots and a large jacket.
John Shearer / Getty Images
God is a woman
Ariana takes us to the church with her dress inspired by the Sistine Chapel at the 2018 Met Gala. Following the theme of the event (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), the star gives fans another reason to worship the famous painting . Megan McCluskey is the mastermind behind the dress.
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Cotton candy dream
The artist looks like a dream of cotton candy as a whole pastel pink in the iHeartRadio Wango Tango 2018 event! Nostalgic for the 90's, he wears platinum slippers, matching socks and an oversized sweater that says "girls, girls, girls,quot;.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Billboard
Lavender "Loofah,quot;
The singer of "7 Rings,quot; looks regal and elegant with her personalized Christian Siriano dress, which she bends perfectly the lewk "lufa of the year,quot;. Of course, she ties her outfit wearing her exclusive thigh boots.
