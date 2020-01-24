See people graciously confuse Scott Tweedie with a Hemsworth brother!

Chris, Liam, Luke … and Scott!
Scott Tweedie He shares some things in common with the Hemsworth brothers, including good looks and an Australian accent. But can fans tell the ME! News co-host, apart from Hunky's famous acting trio Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth Y Luke Hemsworth?
"When I met Scott, I couldn't help thinking that it looked like one of Australia's largest exports." Lilliana Vazquez said during a hilarious Morning pop Friday segment. "So I went out to the streets of New York City to see if other people shared my opinion about Scott's strange resemblance to a very famous family."
With that, Lilliana took to the streets to question people about the famous roles of Chris and Liam.
"Did you know there was a third brother from Hemsworth?" Lilliana asked the fans.
After showing people photos of Luke and Scott and asking who Hemsworth's third brother was, several people were convinced that Tweedie was a member of the famous family.
Don Arnold / WireImage, Theo Wargo / Getty Images
"That's Scott Tweedie. He's the new co-host of ME! News"Lilliana revealed." He is not Luke Hemsworth, but it seems he could go through a brother of Hemsworth. "
Some still did not believe that Scott was not a Hemsworth citing his eyes and his smile. "Congratulations, Scott, you're a Hemsworth!" A fan said. Hahaha
"I appreciate being compared to a Hemsworth, I wouldn't mind being part of his family, but unfortunately I have nothing to do with the Hemsworth," Scott laughed.
Watch the fun segment above!
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.